Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has begun development of application programming interfaces ("APIs") for in-game data from Valorant.

The Company previously announced completed development of APIs for League of Legends, DOTA 2 and CS:GO. Receiving live data from direct integrations through the Company's API's, has allowed the Fandom team to train the live data for the prediction models and pattern recognition needed for the platform launch. By Utilising machine learning to identify the amount of actionable data; Fandom provides players the ability to interact in near real time with live streaming content in both the all ages prediction and regulated wagering verticals.

Fandom utilizes machine learning enabled neural networks as a superior method to otherwise person dependant limited predictions as employed by competitors. Proprietary pattern recognition using data contextualization also separates Fandom's technology from existing hard coded monoliths and static wagers. As a result of these past successful API and direct to publisher integrations, Fandom has now identified and started the process to further develop API's and integrate Riot Games' emerging Esports title Valorant.

Since its release on June 2, 2020 Valorant has quickly been well received by streamers, Esports pros and gamers alike. Numerous news sources have trumpeted hype on Valorant not seen since the debut of Fortnite in 2018. Various professional Esports players have jumped ship to Valorant with Riot Games announcing the Valorant Ignition Series competitive circuit that kicked off in June 2020.

"The dynamic capabilities of the Fandom platform is enabling the Company to remain nimble and pivot to emerging popular game titles. As gamers' tastes and preferences mature and evolve, Fandom will remain at the forefront of those expanding preferences while reducing risk arising from changing trends whilst simultaneously growing our predictive coverage universe," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

