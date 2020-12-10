Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an integration agreement with Yardi Canada Ltd. ("Yardi") for our new mobile residential platform.

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading property management software. Yardi Voyager offers a versatile solution to serve property owners, managers and investors of all portfolio types and complexities.

The integration with Yardi will provide Zonetail the opportunity to service thousands of new condominium and apartment buildings across Canada that currently use Yardi's Voyager Property Management software. In addition, this will enable the launch of Zonetail's residential platform in the United States, and the launch of Zonetail's third vertical, rental apartments.

Zonetail's new residential mobile platform, named 'Zonetail Residential', is in the final stage of beta testing, and with the recent agreement in place, the development team is now prepared to begin work on the integration with Yardi Voyager. Once complete, the new residential platform will provide condo and apartment residents across North America, access and interaction with their building amenities and services, as well as the ability to interact with property management, and the creation and tracking of service requests through the integrated Yardi Voyager systems. In addition, Zonetail Residential is also designed to connect building residents with neighbouring services and businesses such as, grocery, food delivery, insurance options, telecommunication services, local retail and restaurants, entertainment, financial services and much more. These businesses pay to be on the platform to reach the lucrative, yet hard-to-reach, high-rise residential market, to advertise their businesses directly to condo and apartment residents.

"Zonetail has signed some very important agreements over the years, but this is arguably the most significant signing the Company has had to date. I don't think it's unfair to say that the number of opportunities this agreement provides is a true gamechanger. I'd like to thank our telecom partner for their assistance in helping to facilitate this major milestone," said Mark Holmes, Zonetail's CEO.

Holmes went on to say, "Over the past few years, Zonetail has received several inquiries from property management corporations across Canada and the U.S. that use Yardi Voyager and have also wanted to utilize our unique residential platform, but we were not able to provide it. The integration with Yardi allows all of this and much more to happen. The people at Yardi have been fantastic, and we couldn't be happier to work with North America's largest property management software provider."

"The Zonetail residential platform is unique in that it doesn't just provide additional connectivity between property management and residents, but it also ties in the businesses in the local community in a way that no one has successfully done in the past. It's clearly a value-add to our systems and to the managers and residents that use them," said Peter Altobelli, Vice President of Yardi Canada.

The estimated completion of the initial integration with Yardi Voyager is targeted for Q1 2021. Zonetail continues to work closely with its telecom partner to notify both condo and apartment property management corporations across Canada that this new platform will be available to them early in the new year.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) provides mobile platforms for condominiums, apartments and hotels, providing residents and guests access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as essential neighbouring services, restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is partnered with Shiftsuite, and is 'live' servicing approximately 85,000 condominium units across Canada. Zonetail also has an integration agreement in place with Yardi Systems, the largest property management software company in the world. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone (Direct): (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About Yardi Systems

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Peter Altobelli, Vice President, and General Manager, Canada

Yardi Canada Inc.

Telephone: 866.227.0222 ext 7211

peter.altobelli@yardi.com

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69950