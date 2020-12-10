Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY" or the "Company"), a progressive creator of innovative plant-based food products, is pleased to announce record sales in November due to highly successful Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday e-commerce sales promotions.

November Record Monthly Revenue



VERY achieved a new record for monthly sales in November 2020 of $782,790, an increase of 582% over November 2019 due to increased e-commerce sales attributable to American Thanksgiving along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales promotions.

E-commerce sales in November were $600,671 resulting from 6,258 orders, an increase of $292,486 from the prior month, and $550,429 compared to November 2019. American Thanksgiving attributed to $384,045 in e-commerce sales in November 2020 representing 4,287 orders; approximately a 1686% increase in the number of orders compared to November 2019. E-commerce revenue from Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions was $191,512. Sales from these promotions is evidence of the effectiveness of VERY's various e-commerce marketing initiatives to build brand awareness and demand for VERY's products. These initiatives will support the Company's next phase of growth and increased production capacity coming online in Q1 2021 from the Rupert facility.

CEO Mitchell Scott commented: "We are very pleased with the results of November's e-commerce sales promotions. We will be rolling out new marketing initiatives in the New Year to target existing and new customers in both our e-commerce and wholesale sales channels as we work to expand our production and distribution capabilities with the commissioning of the Rupert facility."

Extension of Marketing Agreement

The Company also announced today that it has extended its agreement with Gravity Accelerator PBC ("Gravity"), who has provided search engine optimization services to VERY since August 2020. As compensation for their services, Gravity will receive a monthly consulting fee in the aggregate amount of US$50,000 of which US$30,000 is payable through the issuance of common shares of the Company and US$20,000 is payable in cash. The number of shares issuable will be determined based on the closing price on the last trading day prior to the date of Gravity's monthly invoice less a 10% discount. All shares issued to Gravity will be subject to a hold period of four months from the day of issuance.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The VeryGood Butchers brand.

