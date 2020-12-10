Etana Custody Appoints Kevin Hall as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Etana Custody, a global custodian that provides individuals and institutions with the platform, technology, and security to trade safely and invest in digital currency, announced today that it hired Kevin Hall as Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role, Hall will report directly to CEO Brandon Russell. He will be responsible for expanding Etana's institutional relationships and growing our global custodian business.

Further strengthening Etana's executive team, Hall comes to Etana with over 30 years of financial services experience. Prior to joining Etana, Kevin Hall was Head of Sales for TradeWind Markets, Inc. Before joining TradeWind Markets, he was Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at Hadrian Partners, Ltd. Hall has held senior management positions with R.J. O'Brien, MF Global, and Refco, Inc.

Brandon Russell, CEO at Etana, said: "The entire Etana team is delighted to have Kevin join to accelerate our efforts in expanding our client base. He is an experienced name in Financial Services with a strong track record in client development and relationship management, making him well-suited to take our company to the next level. Kevin's extensive industry knowledge and strong digital asset experience will be instrumental in our continued growth."

Kevin Hall commented: "I am excited to join Etana at this point in their company's trajectory. I look forward to further building out Etana's ecosystem and growing our full suite of institutional services. The digital asset space continues to evolve and Etana is a well-positioned market leader in global custody."

About Etana Custody

Etana Custody Ltd. (www.etana.com) acts as a global custodian for fiat and digital assets in segregated accounts within a closed network, providing our clients peace of mind with the knowledge that their assets are held with a trusted and reputable third-party while maintaining the integrity of exchange-customer relationships.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Day, Head of Communications & Engagement

jennifer.day@etana.com

