iProov, world leaders in secure biometric authentication technology, has today announced a record year of growth across the company. In the 12 months since November 2019, iProov has more than doubled its customer base, more than doubled its revenue and increased its global team by +29%. The number of people using iProov to authenticate themselves with their bank, government or other organization worldwide increased by +549%, making 2020 a record year for the company.

Since the start of the year, iProov has added a range of major customers to its portfolio, which now spans government, financial services, travel, social networks and healthcare. A partnership with the NHS is enabling users to create their NHS login remotely and securely, while a partnership with Eurostar, backed by the Department for Transport, will provide contactless travel entry for passengers.

iProov expanded into new markets in 2020, with the opening of the company's first U.S. headquarters. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded $198,407 in phase 4 funding to iProov in 2020. iProov also opened offices in Singapore.

iProov increased the number of partners in its partner program by +178% in 2020, integrating its authentication services with other leading identity providers and onboarding specialists.

2020 also saw Singapore introduce facial verification in its national identity platform SingPass, powered by iProov. In September, iProov unveiled the details of the partnership, which enables millions of Singapore residents to access hundreds of digital services online using iProov's facial verification technology.

Andrew Bud, iProov Founder and CEO, commented: "In this difficult year, iProov has earned the trust of some of the world's most demanding organizations. By assuring the Genuine Presence of many millions of people worldwide, we have helped protect institutions and the public against an unprecedented wave of fraud in a uniquely inclusive way. The whole iProov team has risen magnificently to the challenge of this rapid growth."

"In 2021, we expect to see digital identity become a big focus globally for governments and businesses whose customers will remain online in the aftermath of the pandemic. Genuine Presence Assurance the ability to confirm a person verifying is the right person, a real person and authenticating in real time will be a necessity".

Highlights from 2020 include:

Customer announcements

NHS - iProov announced its technology had been deployed to verify users signing up to NHS login across Android and iOS, enabling users to create an NHS login remotely, securely and conveniently and removing the need for manual in-person verifications. Over 60,000 UK citizens verified themselves in the first week of April.

iProov announced its technology had been deployed to verify users signing up to NHS login across Android and iOS, enabling users to create an NHS login remotely, securely and conveniently and removing the need for manual in-person verifications. Over 60,000 UK citizens verified themselves in the first week of April. Singapore NDI program - Four million Singapore residents can now access over 500 digital services online using facial authentication implemented by iProov and Toppan Ecquaria.

Four million Singapore residents can now access over 500 digital services online using facial authentication implemented by iProov and Toppan Ecquaria. U.S. Department of Homeland Security - The DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded $198,407 in phase 4 funding to iProov to test and pilot its solution, developed over the first three Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) project phases, in a full-scale U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operational environment.

- The DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded $198,407 in phase 4 funding to iProov to test and pilot its solution, developed over the first three Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) project phases, in a full-scale U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operational environment. Eurostar - iProov announced a world first partnership with Eurostar to provide contactless travel entry for customers via an optional facial biometric corridor, funded by the Department for Transport.

iProov announced a world first partnership with Eurostar to provide contactless travel entry for customers via an optional facial biometric corridor, funded by the Department for Transport. Knab - iProov announced its technology was deployed by Dutch challenger bank Knab to provide an effortless online biometric experience to its half a million customers.

iProov announced its technology was deployed by Dutch challenger bank Knab to provide an effortless online biometric experience to its half a million customers. bkynd and bloomd - To help support the Coronavirus crisis, iProov offered its services free of charge to start-ups launching social networks to connect individuals looking for assistance or companionship.

Expansion

U.S. launch - iProov opened a North American headquarters in Maryland to spearhead growth in the United States.

iProov opened a North American headquarters in Maryland to spearhead growth in the United States. iSOC launch iProov launched the iProov Security Operations Centre (iSOC), a pioneering global threat intelligence system for biometric assurance across all regions.

iProov launched the iProov Security Operations Centre (iSOC), a pioneering global threat intelligence system for biometric assurance across all regions. Acuant Acuant, a leader in identity verification solutions, integrated iProov into its trusted identity platform.

Acuant, a leader in identity verification solutions, integrated iProov into its trusted identity platform. Evernym - iProov partnered with SSI market leader Evernym to issue, accept and verify portable digital identity credentials in technology, government, nonprofit, finance, insurance and healthcare sectors.

iProov partnered with SSI market leader Evernym to issue, accept and verify portable digital identity credentials in technology, government, nonprofit, finance, insurance and healthcare sectors. NorthRow - iProov partnered with NorthRow to provide simplified onboarding solutions to property companies, financial institutions, law firms and accountants.

iProov partnered with NorthRow to provide simplified onboarding solutions to property companies, financial institutions, law firms and accountants. IDV Pacific iProov announced its partnership with Australian identity verification specialists IDV Pacific Pty Ltd to extend its services into Australia and New Zealand.

iProov announced its partnership with Australian identity verification specialists IDV Pacific Pty Ltd to extend its services into Australia and New Zealand. TRUSTDOCK iProov partnered with Japanese eKYC specialists, TRUSTDOCK, to bring Genuine Presence Assurance to Asia-Pacific.

iProov partnered with Japanese eKYC specialists, TRUSTDOCK, to bring Genuine Presence Assurance to Asia-Pacific. Mvine - iProov announced a partnership with Mvine to work on a digital passport to assist with the management of COVID-19.

Product updates

iProov for Kiosk - iProov launched its kiosk capability to enable customers to bring biometric authentication to physical locations.

iProov launched its kiosk capability to enable customers to bring biometric authentication to physical locations. iProov Web - iProov launched its authentication technology on web browsers as well as mobile apps, bringing greater inclusivity and accessibility and opening up services to a wider audience.

iProov launched its authentication technology on web browsers as well as mobile apps, bringing greater inclusivity and accessibility and opening up services to a wider audience. iProov Flexible Authentication iProov launched an integrated authentication package that includes both Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance. This allows organizations to authenticate online users according to the risk profile of the interaction.

Awards and accolades

Deloitte's 2020 UK Technology Fast 50 - iProov was recognized by Deloitte as the 5 th fastest growing technology company in the UK, securing a top five spot with a 6351% growth rate in a four-year period.

iProov was recognized by Deloitte as the 5 fastest growing technology company in the UK, securing a top five spot with a 6351% growth rate in a four-year period. New Years' Honours List and Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering iProov Founder and CEO Andrew Bud was recognized by the Queen in the New Year Honours List with a CBE for services to export, shortly before also being made a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

iProov Founder and CEO Andrew Bud was recognized by the Queen in the New Year Honours List with a CBE for services to export, shortly before also being made a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. Gartner Cool Vendor iProov was named as a Cool Vendor for Identity Access Management and Fraud Detection by Gartner.

iProov was named as a Cool Vendor for Identity Access Management and Fraud Detection by Gartner. Best Authentication Technology, SC Awards - iProov was recognized by the SC Awards and awarded Best Authentication Technology. iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance technology was described as "game changing for customers and companies looking for speed with security".

iProov was recognized by the SC Awards and awarded Best Authentication Technology. iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance technology was described as "game changing for customers and companies looking for speed with security". Finovate Best of Show, for third year running iProov was voted Finovate Best of Show for the third year in a row.

iProov was voted Finovate Best of Show for the third year in a row. Gartner Market Guide for User Authentication 2020 - iProov was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Biometric Authentication category.

About?iProov

Founded in 2012, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding, logon and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov's unique patented technology provides Genuine Presence Assurance, ensuring that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, and replay attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as the 5th fastest growing technology company in the UK in the Deloitte 2020 UK Technology Fast 50 and was also named a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

