Concord, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC PINK: MJLB), a total fleet-management GPS tracking and monitoring solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a strategic partnership with one of Canada's premier telecommunications conglomerates.

Ultrack Systems anticipates details of this new partnership to initially be made by the partner company which has a decades-long history of excellence and currently boasts over 10,000,000 subscribers per month. Ultrack Systems is hopeful that the first wave of these details will be made public by our partner company before 2021.

Ultrack CEO Michael Marsbergen stated: "I am overjoyed at the progress Ultrack has made this year and am especially proud of this new partnership with a major telecom company. Ultrack's sterling reputation and positive presence within the GPS tracking and fleet management software niche since 2008 has afforded us a unique opportunity to join forces with one of North America's most prestigious corporations. I feel that this strategic partnership will enhance revenue growth for Ultrack in the near future."

The Company invites current and future shareholders to check back regularly at our website http://ultrack.ca , Facebook page www.facebook.com/UltrackSolutions and Twitter page https://twitter.com/UltrackI.

