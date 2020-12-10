Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Health tech innovator Tevano today announced the launch of Health Shield, a state-of-the-art visitor health screening device.

With proprietary hardware and software designed and developed in North America, Health Shield has been developed to help business owners, public officials and organizations across industries protect the health of the public and their staff through fast, efficient, non-contact entranceway health screening.

Using thermal imaging, Health Shield is able to carry out split second temperature sensing with near perfect accuracy. AI-powered facial recognition detects the presence of face masks and alerting options including: SMS, localized alarms, detailed on screen messaging and turnstyle lockdown, can be customized by operators to ensure specific safety guidelines are met and also backed by recorded data.





Cloud-based subscription software allows for the management of multiple devices. All visitor data can be aggregated, logged and made accessible in real-time via a single dashboard to ensure compliance and reduce potential liabilities.

"We are highly encouraged by the initial market response to Health Shield," commented David Bajwa, Tevano CEO. "This pandemic has fundamentally changed how people view their personal safety in public environments. By providing businesses with the tools to monitor customer and employee health in real-time with an efficient, non-invasive method of screening, people will have a far higher level of confidence to more safely go about their daily lives. Much like metal detectors we're all used to seeing at airports, the health scanning devices can also act as an ongoing deterrent to those who may wish to enter buildings even if they know they're feeling ill."

BST Transportation Group (BST), one of Western Canada's largest private transportation and logistics companies, is one of the first essential service companies to implement Health Shield. Over the past 40 years, the Delta BC-based firm has been a key service provider to leading Canadian brands including, Save-on-Foods, Choices Market, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart.

"As one of the integral links of a healthy supply chain, we have a major responsibility to help protect against the spread of any virus through the essential food distribution network. Implementing Health Shield devices is simple and provides us with a key first line of defense, ensuring our workforce is in a healthy environment and that we remain part of the solution rather than adding to the problem." commented Don Gleason, CFO of BST.

About Tevano

Tevano is the developer of Health Shield, an innovative, AI-driven, electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. Health Shield devices can be placed at all entrances that patrons and/or employees use to gain access to buildings. The Health Shield device is supported by a cloud software solution that can be used to manage multiple devices and provide detailed reporting and analysis. Tevano benefits from an equity-based partnership with kiosk and screen-based technology leader, Nevatronix. The partnership provides Tevano with access to highly robust supply chains and gives the company a unique capacity to react to and service evolving commercial markets for health tracking technologies.

