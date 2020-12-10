Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com), a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, announces today that it's SALT Naturally flavored Tequila with 100% Agave has been approved by Sam's Club, the nationwide membership based retail warehouse club chain, and is now being distributed to select Missouri, Arizona, New Mexico, Florida and California locations, with additional states and locations anticipated to follow.





As of January 31, 2019, Sam's Club ranks second in sales volume among warehouse clubs with $57.839 billion in sales and 599 clubs in 44 of the United States. It was founded in 1983 and named after Sam Walton, also the founder of Wal-Mart.





Splash Beverage has awarded distribution rights for Sam's Club across three major distributors: Republic National Distributing Company, Major Brands, and Young's Market.

Splash Beverage's SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila is made from handpicked, 100% pure, blue agave plants from the mountains of Jalisco, one of the country's most fertile agave-growing regions. It is here where each agave plant is allowed to grow seven to ten years before its harvested, resulting in the mellow, sweet and fully developed agave flavor of SALT Tequila.

Splash Beverage Group CEO Robert Nistico states, "We are very excited and proud to launch our distribution relationship with Sams Club. Initially, we were not expecting to begin until sometime in Q1, but we are arriving just in time for the holidays. Distribution in a high traffic format such as Sam's is fantastic for SALT Tequila ... we expect sales volume and usage occasions to significantly increase over time."

Nistico adds, "You might notice that this is the exact footprint we began with Walmart Spirits ... this fits perfectly into our distribution and visibility strategy as we develop the brand nationwide"

INDUSTRY SNAPSHOT:

Bullish Holiday expectations for Mexican spirits Tequila & Mezcal:

According to an independent study of alcohol retailers by Drizly, the nation's largest alcohol ecommerce site, "Expect to see Tequila and Mezcal taking up more shelf space in 2021 and beyond. Tequila edged out 2019 champ Bourbon to take first place in retailers' inventory growth predictions for spirits. Meanwhile, Mezcal placed behind only Tequila, hard seltzer and RTD cocktails among emerging categories that retailers expect to stock more..."

Market Reports World's 2020-2024 100% Tequila Industry Report states: "With the slowdown in world economic growth, the 100% Tequila industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, 100% Tequila market size to maintain the average annual growth rate in 2014 to 2019, analysts believe that in the next few years, 100% Tequila market size is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, by 2024."

Salt Tequila - Chocolate promo





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/69962_4c988d4f74327a5f_004full.jpg

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila is 100% agave, 80 proof naturally flavored tequila. SALT Tequila is remarkably smooth with a clean and delicate taste. Grown, distilled, and bottled in the region of Jalisco Mexico, each handcrafted bottle of SALT Tequila is the result of years of hard work, determination and countless blends until they reached perfection. SALT Tequila offers a variety of naturally flavored tequilas including Berry, Citrus and Salted Chocolate.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

