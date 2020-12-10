Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Crexendo is scheduled to present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference December 14th at 3:00 PM EST. Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Investors may register at https://ve.mysequire.com/. The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

The profile for Crexendo may be accessed at http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CXDO

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

