Expanding Influence of Virtual Pipeline Systems Market across Varied Applications to Paint Strokes of Growth during Tenure of 2019-2027: TMR

- The advancements in liquefaction technology and the growing awareness about sustainability across the globe are significant factors that are assisting in increasing the growth rate of the virtual pipeline systems market

- The global virtual pipeline systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5 percent through 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The emergence of virtual pipeline systems as a great technique to transport natural gas from a place to another place where technical and economical viability is scarce has resulted in exponential growth. Thus, the growing influence of virtual pipeline systems as a feasible alternative to conventional pipelines will invite tremendous growth prospects.

Virtual pipeline systems are modular systems for transporting natural gas to remote areas where the network of conventional pipelines is poor. It is based on a modular system of liquefaction or compression. The gas in the virtual pipeline systems can be transported by diverse modes such as water, land, or railways.

As per the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global virtual pipeline systems market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5 percent across the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global virtual pipeline systems market is expected to rise from US$ 1205.0 mn in 2018 to US$ 2,123.9 mn by the end of 2027.

The cooling of natural gas into liquid natural gas in smaller volumes due to extensive innovations is turning the transportation of small-scale LNG-fueled power plants to get a small amount of supply without high compression. The aging infrastructure of conventional pipelines is a cause of concern due to questionable efficacy and renewability. Hence, these aspects are expected to heighten the growth prospects of the global virtual pipeline systems market across the assessment period.

Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Major Findings

On the basis of application, the industrial segment accounted for more than 50 percent of the global virtual pipeline systems market in 2018

The transportation segment is expected to garner promising growth during the assessment period of 2019-2027

The residential segment may derive moderate growth for the virtual pipeline systems market during the forecast period

In 2018, North America held more than 40 percent share of the virtual pipeline systems market in terms of regional contribution

North America is expected to hold a dominant position across the forecast period of 2019-2027

Asia Pacific may bring in magnanimous growth and may hold a market share almost similar to North America

Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Growth Propellers

Notable investments in the virtual pipeline systems industry and the rising need for a reliable and flexible pipeline system may invite promising growth for the global virtual pipeline systems market between 2019 and 2027.

A strong web of CNG stations in some parts of the world is inviting tremendous growth opportunities for the virtual pipeline systems market across the forecast period of 2019-2027

The concentration of densely populated countries toward a sustainable and clean environment is inviting immense growth opportunities for the virtual pipeline systems market in terms of expansion

Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Environmental Regulations Laying Red Carpet of Growth

The focus of diverse countries across the world to reduce harmful emissions will bring promising growth opportunities for the virtual pipeline systems market. For instance, Petronas recently started using virtual pipeline systems in Malaysia to comply with the Malaysian Clean Air Regulation Act. These developments bring promising growth for the virtual pipeline systems market.

Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Segmentation

By Application

Industrial

Transportation

Commercial & Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

