The two companies have concluded a settlement after several years of stalling. Ecosolifer will pay for part of the cell production line ordered in 2015 but Meyer Burger will incur a net loss of almost CHF2 million.From pv magazine Germany Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger Technology AG has reached an agreement with the Hungarian photovoltaic manufacturer Ecosolifer on a contract for the supply of a production line for heterojunction cells signed in 2015. Under the terms of the agreement, Ecosolifer has agreed to make a partial payment of CHF890,000 (€828,000). As a consequence, Meyer Burger ...

