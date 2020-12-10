The investment banking industry is witnessing stagnation in growth, although there are various changes and significant growth drivers. Infiniti's financial services market experts have identified a set of significant challenges as the cause for this stagnation, including factors such as regulatory challenges, increased demand for transparency, and rising digitization. Our experts provide comprehensive solutions and data-driven insights to investment banking industry players to strategically understand and tackle these challenges and capitalize on growth drivers.

The US investment banking industry is navigating through significant changes currently. Since recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, investment banking industry players have taken additional and different initiatives to propel recovery and growth in the industry, including mergers, acquisitions advisory, and fundraising. However, these changes are hampered by certain challenges, such as the rising need for innovative customer interaction portals, increased transparency, and improved security within companies' systems. In their recent article, Infiniti's financial services market experts have highlighted certain significant challenges that investment banking industry players face and must strategically address.

"The rising need for sophisticated in-house applications, innovative customer-facing portals, and higher transparency and security across the board means that companies in the investment banking industry are faced with substantial pressure on all fronts," says an investment banking industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's experts highlighted and provided in-depth insights regarding the following four significant challenges in the investment banking industry:

Roadblocks in cost reduction efforts: Declining revenues, increased costs, and the rise in regulatory pressures have made it increasingly challenging to reduce costs.

Declining revenues, increased costs, and the rise in regulatory pressures have made it increasingly challenging to reduce costs. Enhancing client experience: Improved B2C experiences have influenced client expectations in the B2B space, and industry players are struggling to address changing client needs and demands.

Improved B2C experiences have influenced client expectations in the B2B space, and industry players are struggling to address changing client needs and demands. Cybersecurity: The increasing use of technology and digital platforms has led to an increase in cyber-threats, and companies must address all system vulnerabilities to protect important data.

The increasing use of technology and digital platforms has led to an increase in cyber-threats, and companies must address all system vulnerabilities to protect important data. Talent acquisition: Retaining top talent has become increasingly challenging due to alternative sectors such as innovative start-ups and the demanding lifestyle of investment bankers.

