On the request of Annehem Fastigheter AB, company registration number 559220-9083, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 11, 2020. The company has a total of 58,992,548 shares as per today's date of which 6,863,991 A-shares and 52,128,557 B-shares. Short Name: ANNE B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 52,128,557 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015221684 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 211017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.