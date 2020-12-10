A leader in US non-agency RMBS investing finds success internationally as investors seek attractive, risk-adjusted returns

Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in structured credit, is celebrating the five-year anniversary of the MontLake Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund (the Fund). The Fund, which provides investors with exposure to U.S. non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and other structured credit assets, achieved an annualized return of 4.09% as of Dec. 4, 2020, with approximately $965 million in assets under management.

Launched in December 2015, the Fund acts as the UCITS counterpart to Angel Oak's U.S. flagship mutual fund. It has generated strong demand in 2020, with positive net inflows of approximately $200 million. Angel Oak made the decision to expand its distribution efforts beyond the U.S. for the Fund and other Angel Oak strategies by establishing a strategic partnership with Bury Street Capital earlier this year.

"Global investors are realizing the resilient story of the U.S. housing market as the sector exhibits strong fundamentals and attractive yields," said Sam Dunlap, portfolio manager and CIO of public strategies at Angel Oak Capital Advisors. "We continue to see positive numbers coming out of the U.S. housing market and expect this momentum to continue well into 2021. This area can be especially appealing from a yield perspective when compared to the broader fixed-income universe."

"Institutional investors are finding that the MontLake Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund complements the income or alternative sleeve of their portfolio, but also acts as a diversifier due to its low correlation to traditional fixed-income assets," stated Robert Drake, managing director at Bury Street Capital. "Another core component that has helped the Fund is Angel Oak's reputation and expertise in the U.S. residential mortgage market. They've established themselves as one of the preeminent teams in this space, and these factors have helped deliver an exceptional five years for the Fund."

Combining a top-down and bottom-up analytical approach, the portfolio management team at Angel Oak aims to target the best relative value in U.S. structured credit to potentially deliver strong risk-adjusted returns over the full credit cycle. Angel Oak's team sees strong tailwinds for the sectors that the Fund invests in, especially non-agency RMBS. The Fund also maintains a low duration component relative to its benchmark, which the team views as another potential advantage in the post-COVID-19 environment.

Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions for its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

For more information, please visit www.angeloakcapital.com.

Bury Street Capital Limited is a London-based institutional placement agency representing U.S. fund managers outside the United States. Since its inception in 2005, the firm has worked on numerous private and public market fundraisings, delivering its clients' investment solutions to its extensive global network of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, family offices and wealth managers.

For more information, please visit www.burystreetcapital.com.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, prices of investments and the income from them may fall as well as rise. Investments in equities are subject to market risk and, potentially, to exchange risk. The Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund (the "Fund") may use higher leverage and financial derivative instruments as part of the investment process. The distribution of this report does not constitute an offer or solicitation. Any investment in the Fund should be based on the full details contained in the Fund's Supplement Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents which together with the MontLake UCITS Platform Prospectus may be downloaded from the MontLake website (www.montlakeucits.com). Information given in this document has been obtained from, or based upon, sources believed by us to be reliable and accurate although neither MontLake Management Limited nor Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC accepts liability for the accuracy of the contents. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC is authorized and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. MontLake Management Limited does not offer investment advice or make recommendations regarding investments. The Manager of the MontLake UCITS Platform ICAV is MontLake Management Limited, a company regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. MontLake UCITS Platform ICAV is registered and regulated in Ireland as an open ended investment vehicle with variable share capital and segregated liability between subfunds. This notice shall not be construed as an offer of sale of shares in the Fund. This notice shall not be construed as an offer of sale in any other fund managed or advised by Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC. The state of origin of the Fund is the Republic of Ireland. This document may only be distributed in or from Switzerland to qualified investors within the meaning Art. 10 Para. 3, 3bis and 3ter CISA. The Representative in Switzerland is ACOLIN Fund Services AG, Stadelhoferstrasse 18, CH-8001 Zurich, whilst the Paying Agent is NPB Neue Privat Bank AG, Limmatquai 1/am Bellevue, P.O. Box, CH-8022 Zurich. The basic documents of the Fund as well as the annual report may be obtained free of charge at the registered office of the Swiss Representative.

