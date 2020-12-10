myGwork raises £0.75m to strengthen inclusive employment opportunities for LGBTQ+ professionals

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- myGwork, the business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality, has raised £0.75m in a funding round led by 24Haymarket. The investment will allow myGwork's founders, Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, to grow the team, develop the existing service offering further, to expand the business further in the UK and to sign up new clients overseas where there is already clear evidence of demand. In the near term the funding will be used to design and deliver a new app, develop myGwork's much-requested mentoring offer and bring on new team members to focus on myGwork's growth over the next two years.

"The investment reflects a sustained interest within the corporate space to continue the great progress made concerning diversity, inclusion and equality," says Pierre Gaubert, Co-Founder of myGwork. "It has been an important year for myGwork. We've really had to prove to our members, funders and sponsors that we are a resource worth investing in, financially and professionally. The investment from 24Haymarket shows that workplace inclusion and equality for LGBT+ professionals is still very important to LGBT+ professionals and investors alike."

Adrien Gaubert, Co-Founder of myGwork: "myGwork has had a really great and demonstrable impact on workplace equality and inclusion for LGBTQ+ professionals, but we're very aware that we can be doing more, with the right support. The products we offer have to be in tune to not only the changing world around us, but with how businesses and professionals are actually living and working. The development and delivery of the myGwork app is the next step in our growth, and we feel confident we're continuing to demonstrate myGwork's leadership in this space."

24Haymarket has appointed Andy Robertson, former Global Sales Director for drinks industry giant Diageo, as Investor Director. Andy brings over 25 years of experience in strategy and sales. Commenting on his appointment Andy said: "I'm delighted to support Adrien and Pierre in continuing and accelerating the myGwork growth story. What they have accomplished in creating both a hugely useful offering for the LGBTQ+ community, and an increasingly must-have platform for corporates, is truly remarkable, and very scalable."

Mika Duma, new CTO and investor said: "I'm impassioned to eliminate discrimination and on a personal mission to positively affect the world around me by breaking down stigmas and creating technology that impacts people's lives. I was, therefore, thrilled at the opportunity to be involved with the team at myGwork. Drawing on my 20+ years experience developing cutting edge tech businesses, and in my position as Chief Technology Officer, I will be building on the great achievements already made by the team at myGwork."

myGwork has been active in ensuring its members, partners and sponsors receive maximum value in and support from myGwork during lockdown, by maintaining a vibrant job marketplace targeted at LGBTQ+ professionals; providing learning, insights and best practice for LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace; and leading conversations about the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on LGBTQ+ communities. In June, myGwork hosted WorkPride, which brought together high-level LGBTQ+ professionals, consultants and thought-leaders to explore the current and future possibilities of LGBTQ+ professionals and the organisations that support them, where the conversations focused on job opportunities, hiring practices, and mental health and wellbeing.

All in all, myGwork's continued growth is a promising sign for LGBTQ+ professionals and their allies that the important work of equality, diversity and inclusion has made an impact, not only on bottom lines, but on the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people. As the uncertainty of 2020 carries over into 2021, myGwork is well-placed to continue providing leadership and innovation to ensure LGBTQ+ professionals have access to the professional opportunities and workplace equality they deserve.

Contact: Adrien Gaubert

Email: adrien.gaubert@mygwork.com

Website: www.mygwork.com

Twitter: @mygwork

About myGwork

myGwork is the business community for LGBT+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. We want to empower the LGBT+ community by offering our individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events and news.

About 24Haymarket

24Haymarket is a private capital firm focused on disruptive early stage venture and growth equity investments in the UK, investing up to £5m in a transaction. 24Haymarket's Investor Network includes 100+ senior business leaders combining 3,000+ years of business experience in companies worth a collective £700 billion. They invested aligned, patient capital in partnership with outstanding entrepreneurs to build the UK's industrial leaders of the future.

For more information, please visit www.24haymarket.com.