Cohort has delivered a resilient H121 performance, with operating profit rising on 10% lower revenues. There will be a significant second-half weighting as management still expects to deliver a similar overall performance from the continuing businesses to FY20, supported by a record order backlog. In addition, ELAC SONAR will makes its initial contribution in the second half. Our estimates are maintained and the shares trade at a c 5% FY22e P/E rating discount to UK defence peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...