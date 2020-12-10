Dolphin Entertainment: 42West Expands West Coast Executive Team

Cassandra Vargas Joins 42west As Vice President

Veteran Los Angeles Based 42west Executives Greg Cortez, Britney Ross And Julia Rossen Become Vice Presidents

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Cassandra Vargas has joined 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), as an LA based Vice President in the Entertainment Marketing Division. In addition, the company has named three of its west coast public relations professionals - Greg Cortez, Britney Ross and Julia Rossen - as Vice Presidents, it was announced today by CEO Amanda Lundberg. Cortez and Ross work in the company's talent division, Rossen is part of the Strategic Communications team. The three join existing Vice Presidents Tara Fitzpatrick Portanova, Todd Nickels and Jodie Oriol in New York, and Ashton Fontana, Jordan Van Brink and Megan Zehmer in Los Angeles.

Vargas previously served as a Vice President of Entertainment Strategies at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, working with a clientele that included talent, filmmakers, and showrunners. Vargas will continue that focus at 42West, advising clients on publicity and strategic communication across film/TV, awards season campaigns and personal endeavors. Her clients include Kenya Barris, Damon Lindelof, Courtney Kemp, Prentice Penny, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Marissa Jo Cerar, Rodney Barnes, Laeta Kalogridis, among others.

"We are so happy that Cass has joined us, says Lundberg. "Her tremendous expertise, relationships, creativity and ability to collaborate on all types of campaigns are a perfect fit within our culture and integral to our growth. Greg, Britney and Julia have all done excellent work representing longtime clients while also bringing new talent to the firm. They are outstanding, innovative strategists, and their Vice President standing within our company is richly deserved."

With deep experience in the music industry, Cortez has an impressive track record of building, strengthening, and promoting celebrity and corporate brands. Clients include Grammy award winning mega music producer Andrew Watt, 35X platinum and Grammy nominated songwriter Ali Tamposi, global, multi-platinum K-pop heavyweights TWICE, and Jared Gutstadt's recently launched podcast production studio and network, AudioUp.

Ross joined 42West in 2013 and has created publicity campaigns for clients on behalf of large-scale event films, independent films, TV series, book releases, stand-up comedy tours, specials, and lifestyle brand deals, among others. Ross has also crafted numerous strategic and successful awards campaigns for her clients for Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys. Clients include Lucy Liu, Ricky Gervais, Conan O'Brien, Lauren Lapkus, Lucy Hale, Lauren Cohan, Marc Maron, Ioan Gruffudd, Claire Holt, Mike Castle, Harrison Osterfield and Gina Torres. She is based in Los Angeles.

Rossen has extensive experience in developing and executing strategic publicity campaigns for a wide range of clients including entertainment and media companies, philanthropies and charitable causes, large-scale events, authors, and more. She has been integral to the publicity efforts for the LA Promise Fund's annual Girls Build summit, Funko, 2020's VoteLikeAMadre climate action campaign, the Women's March in LA, the March for Our Lives, and Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity. Additional client work includes Todd Chrisley, Jonathan Glickman's newly launched film and TV studio Glickmania, HBO's The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart documentary, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Billboard, Facebook, theSkimm, Atom Tickets, Paramount, Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Amazon's The Boys.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About 42West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

