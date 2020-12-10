Finomial Shortlisted for Best RegTech Solution at The HFM US Technology Awards 2021

Global Compliant Client Lifecycle Management Platform Finomial Leads the RegTech Pack

BOSTON MA, / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Finomial, a leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, was shortlisted for the Best RegTech Solution at the 7th Annual HFM US Technology Awards. Winners are to be announced at this year's HFM US Technology Summit on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Today's news comes on the heels of Finomial's completion of the FATCA and CRS (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and Common Reporting Standard) in the Singapore region, specifically for funds domiciled in Singapore.

Finomial, along with four other companies, was shortlisted for the Best RegTech Solution. Finomial's Compliance Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform rises above its competition in its unrelenting focus on innovating to enable collaboration between funds, investors, and service providers. Finomial has proven its commitment to private equity and hedge funds by continuing to bring innovative solutions and seamlessly integrating AML and KYC compliance into existing investor systems.

"We're proud to be shortlisted for this incredible industry award," said Meredith Moss, CEO, and founder of Finomial. "This acknowledgment of our RegTech solution is a reflection of our team's continued efforts to solve compliance challenges while at the same time delivering outstanding investor experiences."

Finomial offers a complete investor onboarding solution for alternative investment managers and their fund administrators, including investor compliance, on-boarding, capital activity, collaboration, and regulatory reporting to global authorities. Its platform is used to provide investor services to over 3,200 funds across hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, totaling to over $1.5T in alternative assets serviced. For more information or to schedule a demo of Finomial's Compliance Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, please contact info@finomial.com.

About Finomial

With over US$1.5 trillion in alternative assets serviced on our software platform across the globe, Finomial automates client on-boarding, comprehensive due diligence, and global regulatory reporting in a rapidly changing compliance environment - all while delivering a digital client experience. Finomial is transforming the interactions between financial institutions and their investors, minimizing the friction so GPs and LPs can focus on what matters.

