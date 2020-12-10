Development Specialists, Inc.: DSI Named One of the Nation's Top Turnaround Management Firms in 2020

NEW YORK, NY and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / One of the leading trade journals for corporate restructuring professionals has named Development Specialists, Inc. (DSI) an Outstanding Turnaround Firm for 2020. Turnarounds & Workouts cited DSI and a dozen of its senior financial professionals for exceptional work restructuring and managing 17 severely distressed companies throughout the United States.

"We are honored to be included on this annual list especially in a year like the one we are having that has presented many unique challenges to businesses," said Bradley D. Sharp, CEO of Development Specialists, Inc. "It is always nice to be publicly recognized for doing quality work and getting the best results possible for your clients."

The firm and its consultants were singled out for their work on the following assignments:

Chapter 11 Trustee of San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad

Financial Advisor to Highland Capital Management, LP

Chapter 11 Trustee of CFG Peru Investments Pte. Limited (Singapore)

CRO and Financial Advisor to Woodbridge Group

Trustee of the McClatchy GUC Recovery Trust

Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors of Coldwater Creek, LLC

Receiver for Direct Lending Investments, LLC

CRO and Financial Advisor to 1 Global Capital, LLC

Financial Advisor to National Auto Lenders, Inc.

Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors of Anki, Inc.

CRO to Maurice Sporting Goods, LLC

CRO to Car Outlet/ Total Finance

Financial Advisors/Forensic Accountants to Black Equities, LLC

Plan Administrator to Adelphia Communications Corporation

CRO and Financial Advisor to Sabon US Holdings, LLC

Financial Advisors to the UCC for Comcar Industries, Inc.

Post Confirmation Trustee to Perfect Brow Art

Senior DSI professionals who were honored include:

William A. Brandt, Jr. - New York Office

Bradley D. Sharp - Los Angeles Office

Fred C. Caruso - Chicago Office

Patrick J. O'Malley - Chicago Office

Joseph J. Luzinski - Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Office

Geoffrey L. Berman - Los Angeles Office

Steven L. Victor - Chicago Office

R. Brian Calvert - Los Angeles Office

Thomas P. Jeremiassen - Los Angeles Office

A. Kyle Everett - San Francisco Office

Mark T. Iammartino - Chicago Office

Yale S. Bogen - Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Office

DSI has been named an Outstanding Turnaround Firm for at least the past 18 years. Turnarounds & Workouts (www.turnaroundsworkouts.com) considers hundreds of firms nationally for its annual list which is published at the end of each year.

About DSI:

Development Specialists, Inc. (DSI) is one of the leading providers of management consulting and financial advisory services, including turnaround consulting, financial restructuring, litigation support, fiduciary services and forensic accounting. Our clients include business owners, private-equity investors, corporate boards, financial institutions, secured lenders, bondholders and unsecured creditors. For more than 40 years, DSI has been guided by a single objective: maximizing value for all stakeholders. With our highly skilled and diverse team of professionals, offices in the U.S. and international affiliates and an unparalleled range of experience, DSI has built a solid reputation as an industry leader.

For more information, visit www.DSIConsulting.com

