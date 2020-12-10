Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) ( "GlobalX") is pleased to announce the signing of an operating lease agreement for its second aircraft, GlobalX's first Airbus A320-200 (the "Aircraft"), with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise ("DAE").

The Aircraft, a 2005 vintage, is scheduled to be delivered to GlobalX in late December, 2020. Delivery will occur after routine inspection/acceptance flights and completion of the painting of the Aircraft in GlobalX livery. The painting slot has been reserved at IAC in Amarillo, Texas.

The Aircraft was specifically selected by GlobalX to initiate its services to Latin America (subject to governmental approvals) and was previously operated by a major US airline which allows for a more efficient FAA conformity and entry into service.

GlobalX continues the development of its A320 family passenger and cargo aircraft fleet plans, as it moves into the final phases of its certification as a US scheduled flag carrier

"We are grateful to DAE, a major world class aircraft leasing company, for their support of our vision and business plan. This A320 perfectly complements our plans for our initial charter operations. We look forward to bringing this aircraft into our fleet and continuing to build our commercial relationship with DAE," said Ed Wegel, Chairman and Founder of GlobalX.

"We are delighted to welcome GlobalX as our newest customer and are very pleased to support them with their fleet expansion ambitions. We look forward to building a long term relationship and wish GlobalX success with their growing operations," said Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a new entrant airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to initially fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets.

For more information please visit www.globalxair.com

About Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. is a globally recognized aerospace corporation with two divisions: Aircraft Leasing and Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 125 airline customers in over 60 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York and Seattle.

DAE's award-winning Aircraft Leasing division has an owned, managed, committed and mandated to manage fleet of approximately 425 Airbus, ATR and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value exceeding US$16 billion. DAE's Engineering division serves customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility accommodating up to 15 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 13 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally.

For more information please visit www.dubaiaerospace.com

