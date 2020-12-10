Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB) ("the Company"), a company with a patented extracorporeal treatment applicable to many hard-to-cure blood-borne and neurological diseases, including COVID-19, other viruses, and PTSD. President and CEO of the Company, William A. Hartman, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent press release detailing promising SARS-CoV-2 laboratory testing. "Our primary technology is our patented extracorporeal treatment of all diseases, whether neurological or blood-borne," Hartman stated. "Our extracorporeal technology could revolutionize the practice of medicine someday because it allows physicians to use much stronger medications than can be tolerated by the body, and it completely eliminates the side effects of applied medications. We decided to apply our patented extracorporeal technology to COVID-19," Hartman explained. "We developed patent-pending antibodies against the Coronavirus with Arizona State University (ASU), and we started testing to determine the strength and efficacy in eliminating Covid antigens. We have two regular patent-pending antibodies against the Coronavirus and a unique patent-pending fluorescent antibody against COVID-19, which we plan to use to develop a rapid and more accurate diagnostic test."

"Our latest series of tests established the strength and efficacy of Halberd's antibody," Hartman added. "Using epithelial cells, or the external cells, from the circulation system of Green Monkeys that simulate human tissue typically found in the lungs and heart, Coronavirus was completely eliminated from the test cells by Halberd's antibody in just 24 hours vs a standard test length of 36 hours! That indicates a very strong antibody."

Jolly then asked about the possibility of other new developments as the Company continues to work with ASU. Hartman responded, "We have been primarily focused on Coronavirus, and another promising patent-pending related development is the use of radio frequency waves to eliminate conjoined Coronavirus antibodies and antigens." Hartman added, "This radio frequency technology could be applied to virtually all diseases, whether blood-borne using blood, or neurological using cerebral spinal fluid in conjunction with Halberd's patented extracorporeal technology."

Hartman continued, "We have two issued patents related to extracorporeal treatments that have direct applicability to Coronavirus along with six additional patent-pending provisional patent applications related to the Coronavirus that we filed in just the last few months. After the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, and we have the option to refocus the company, in addition to our plans to expand our extracorporeal technology to many other serious diseases, we also have another patent on a drug that could be applied to an anti-addiction patch that would cause the wearer to lose the desire for addictive drugs and alcohol." shared Hartman. "So, we're very active in developing new break-through technologies that could be huge market successes!"

"In the area of Coronavirus, why have you continued to emphasize the diagnostic side versus the therapeutic side?" asked Jolly. Hartman responded, "We're a small company. To get into therapeutics or the preventative product market, we have studied the issues, and it would take an enormous sum of money and possibly years of FDA certification and testing. In the diagnostic arena, it's much faster and much less expensive; besides that, there is a serious need right now for a rapid and more accurate Coronavirus test with fewer false positives and false negatives. Being a small company with no debt, we have to focus on those technical developments where the larger companies aren't and where our small size, lower cost base, and faster development are advantages."

"Are you going to put out some sort of Coronavirus test in the near future?" asked Jolly. "We plan to have one in the very near future," said Hartman. "We're doing a series of tests right now and plan to get into animal tests very soon," he added, noting that these tests will allow Halberd to identify the strength of their antibodies and compare them to existing competitive antibodies. Hartman continued, "If we can prove that we have a superior product, particularly in our fluorescent antibody, we believe that our antibodies can be used in combination with other antibody drugs by Big Pharma to make them even more effective. That should provide opportunities for potential business collaboration."

"Is there a possibility you could bring in a joint venture partner?" asked Jolly. "Frankly, that's been one of our strategic options all along," said Hartman. "That's why we have so many patent applications in such a short period of time; That gives us more product options and makes us more attractive to stockholders as well as to potential partners."

"We also believe there is life after COVID-19. With our extracorporeal technology in combination with our radio frequency treatment, we believe that we could possibly treat any disease," said Hartman. "In addition, there is also the possibility of developing an effective anti-addiction patch."

"What is your strategy moving forward?" asked Jolly. "We're trying to implement our strategy as rapidly as possible, and we see a possible first step being the introduction of a superior, more rapid and more accurate COVID test procedure. Another possible option, and not necessarily in that order, could be a potential strategic venture with a partner or licensing of our outstanding technology," said Hartman.

To close the interview, Hartman expressed his confidence in the Company's experienced and dedicated management team and in Halberd's outstanding technology. Hartman also thanked Everett Jolly for market awareness after past interviews

To hear William A. Hartman's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7747817-halberd-corporation-discusses-positive-antibody-test-results-against-covid-19-with-the-stock-day

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC Pink: HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of COVID-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69966