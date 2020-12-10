Water Hardness Test Strip Market worth $70.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Water Hardness Test Strip Market by Type (Calcium concentration measurement, magnesium concentration measurement), Application (Industrial, Laboratory, Others), Sales Channel (Retail & Non-retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Water Hardness Test Strip Market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4 %, in terms of value. Factors such as the rise in demand for water testing from various industrial sectors, stringent rules and regulations imposed by related government bodies with regards to water quality are projected to drive the growth of the water hardness test strip industry during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116379534

The magnesium concentration measurement segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Though in the present scenario, calcium concentration measurement segment accounts to higher value share, however, magnesium concentration measurement segment is expected to witness higher growth rate. This is attributable to the fact that government bodies have been imposing stringent regulations with regards to improvisation of water quality. Hence in new reforms along with calcium content, even magnesium contents have been taken into consideration for detection purpose.

The industrial segment is projected to account for a major share in the Water Hardness Test Strip Market during the forecast period

By application, the Water Hardness Test Strip Market is segmented into industrial, laboratory and others. Others segment specifically includes civil and municipal bodies, residential societies, academia and swimming pool. Stringent rules and regulation imposed by government bodies with regards to usage of industrial water has led rise in demand for water hardness test strip in the various industrial sectors such as food and beverages manufacturers, chemical manufacturers as well as water treatment sectors.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Hardness Test Strip Market"

108 - Tables

36 - Figures

163 - Pages

The North America region dominated the Water Hardness Test Strip Market with the largest share in 2019.

With the increasing number of FDA regulations governing the safety & quality of water that is to be used for industrial as well as other purposes, there is a surge in the demand for water testing equipment that include water hardness test strips, which help in monitoring the water quality from time to time. The presence of most global players in the water hardness test strips market in this region has led to higher product availability. Moreover, water of specific grades having the correct proportion of calcium as well as magnesium content incurs large-scale application in various industrial sectors, such as food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic as well as water treatment. It also serves applications in laboratories. North America altogether has 331,794 target establishments (including swimming pools and educational institutes) that require water of such specific grade and quality. Hence, water testing equipment such as water hardness test strips play a crucial role in aligning to such requirements, which eventually help drive the growth of the market in the North American region.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=116379534

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Spectris (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), LaMotte Company (US), Johnson Test Paper Ltd (UK), Serim Research Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Isolab Laborgerate GmbH (Switzerland), Aqua Cure Ltd. (England), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Industrial Test Systems, Inc. (US), US Water Systems, Inc (US) Bartovation LLC (US), Colorkim Kimya (Turkey), Simplex Health (UK), Amity International (UK), Instruments Direct Services Limited (UK), Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co., Ltd (China), and Changchun Wancheng Bio- Electron Co., Ltd. (China).

Related Reports:

Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents, Soil, Water, Air), Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/environmental-testing-market-95098120.html

COVID-19 Impact on Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Technologies (DNA-based, Immunoassay-based, Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-based), Targets Tested (Pathogen, GMO, Allergen, and Mycotoxin), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/covid-19-impact-on-food-safety-testing-market-139341984.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/water-hardness-test-strip-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/water-hardness-test-strip.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg