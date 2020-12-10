Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) recorded a solid 10.0% NAV total return over the 12-month period ending on 30 October 2020, despite a 14.1% decline in March reflecting the initial impact of COVID-19. Its well-diversified portfolio, focused on relatively resilient sectors, required minor additional financing to mitigate liquidity risks. The rate of new investment picked up in Q320 and reached €63.5m ytd, close to the FY19 total of €69.3m. As there is currently no material portfolio funding requirement according to the investment manager, PEY reinstated its dividend policy and decided to pay a second interim dividend on par with the H219 distribution.

