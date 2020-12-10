For the third consecutive year, BAE Systems was named among The Salt Lake Tribune's 2020 "Top Workplaces." The list is based solely on employee feedback through a third-party survey, administered by employee engagement technology company Energage, LLC.

"It is an honor to once again receive this award," said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Air Force Solutions business. "We've created a culture that has proven resilient and even amid the current health crisis, our employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled. Truly, our people are our most valued asset."

The annual rankings, determined in partnership with Energage, are calculated using feedback collected by anonymously surveyed employees. The competition is open to Utah employers of all sizes, across any industry. BAE Systems was recognized as a top workplace in Utah in the large employer category, recognizing companies with more than 400 employees. The company was the only defense contractor to appear on the 2020 list.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

Anyone can nominate a company for the Top Workplaces program. Employees within each nominated business must complete a survey. They rank their respective employers across 24 unique categories evaluating pay, benefits, flexibility, and training. The survey also studies employee engagement, assesses employee affinity for their corporate leadership and values, and appraises the significance of each company's work.

The BAE Systems employees who participated in the study primarily work at Hill Air Force Base in Northern Utah. They are part of an 800-person contract team working to assist the U.S. Air Force in maintaining the readiness of its intercontinental ballistic missile defenses.

"Our people play an integral and meaningful role in ensuring our nation's security," said Rick Allen, vice president of programs for Air Force Solutions Strategic Systems at BAE Systems. "Our team of engineers, program managers, logisticians, and cybersecurity experts go to work each day knowing they are preserving and modernizing the critical infrastructure required for a safe, secure, and effective land based strategic deterrent."

