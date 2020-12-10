Index to underlie the Ether Fund on Toronto Stock Exchange

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, announced the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index (ticker: MVIETH) to 3iQ Corp. for their Ether Fund (TSX:QETH.U). With MVIS' index as underlying, 3iQ now offers a Ether fund listed on Toronto Stock Exchange and priced in USD for Canadian investors. It was built to provide investors with exposure to the digital asset Ethereum and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Ethereum, and the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

"We are proud to expand our Digital Asset Index family with the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index and its licensing to 3iQ," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MV Index Solutions. "This launch advances our industry-leading position in cryptocurrency benchmarks, and further confirms our role as a trusted partner to innovative product issuers in this dynamic space," he continued.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index (ticker: MVIETH) is an index designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Ethereum, priced on selected exchanges.

Quynh Tran-Thanh, Head of Indices and Investable Instruments of CryptoCompare commented: "We are excited to provide 3iQ Corp. with a premium measure of market performance for their product. The launch of this fully regulated fund marks yet another milestone in the advancement of global exposure to innovative digital asset products."

"Our charter at 3iQ is to bring digital assets to the listed markets with the help of best-in-class service providers like MVIS. The new product is the next step in our company's journey" said Tom Lombardi, Managing Director of 3iQ.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index is a robust and transparent benchmark for Ethereum. Launched on 6 August2020, it is a rules-based index, intended to give investors a means of tracking the performance of Ethereum on selected exchanges, which are ranked on the basis of CryptoCompare's Exchange Benchmark. These exchanges include Binance, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit and Kraken.

Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 12/31/2015

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions http://www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 20.85 billion in assets under management (as of 3 December 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high-quality data spanning 4,500+ coins and 200,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

About 3iQ Corp. www.3iq.ca

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$400 million in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund. Gaining access to digital assets such as bitcoin can be daunting, costly, and inconvenient. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ, visit our website at www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

