Adyen and Microsoft Launch Network Token Optimization

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, expands its collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate payments innovation for both companies with the launch of Adyen Network Token Optimization. Adyen is one of the first payment platforms to enable tokenized payments across multiple schemes and to offer automated optimization of the use of tokens to increase authorization rates. By adopting Network Token Optimization, merchants like Microsoft are able to realize significantly more revenue due to increased authorization rates.

"Customer experience is at the center of everything we do, and when it comes to the payments process it's about making it faster, simple and secure," said Matt Rossmeissl, Vice President of Commerce Engineering Operations at Microsoft. "Product innovation is at the core of what we do at Microsoft and Adyen's Network Token Optimization is a factor in driving better authorization rates and customer satisfaction."

Adyen and Microsoft have been working together since July 2015, starting with European acquiring. Today, Adyen processes payments for Microsoft globally, across all Microsoft products and services. Microsoft utilizes multiple Adyen products in addition to Network Token Optimization, including Real-time Account Updater to ensure a seamless consumer shopping experience by always charging the most up to date card. Adyen also supports various local payment methods in a number of countries for Microsoft, including U.S.-based debit networks, a more recent Adyen development.

"We always build products with a focus on our merchants and their end customers, and Microsoft pushes us to help create better global solutions. We have benefited from Microsoft's consistent desire to provide better experiences for their customers," said Kamran Zaki, COO at Adyen. "At the forefront of innovation, the Microsoft team is always willing to act as an early adopter for many of our new products and features. We work together every day to create positive shopping experiences for Microsoft customers, and are excited to see what we will create next."

