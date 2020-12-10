MIROVA, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers specialising in sustainable finance, announces it has signed up to become a 'Mission-led Company'1 , a French accreditation whereby signatories must define their "raison d'être" and one or more social, societal or environmental objectives beyond profit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005730/en/

The B CorpTM Certification international external recognition

Receiving the B CorpTM 2 certification, after an evaluation process which awarded Mirova an "excellent" score, is an assurance of the credibility of the company's entire corporate responsibility approach. The label is recognised internationally, and is testament to Mirova's environmental and social commitment.

Mission statement

By setting out its raison d'être and social and environmental objectives in its articles of association today, Mirova is formalising its mission to increase its positive impact on both environmental issues and inequality:

"Finance should be a tool for steering the economy towards models which, on the one hand, preserve and restore ecosystems and the climate, and on the other hand, support social inclusion, health and well-being.

"As pioneers of this movement, we take an innovative approach to all our means of action: investment, research, shareholder engagement and influencing the financial community. We always seek to reconcile societal and financial performance by placing our expertise in sustainable development at the heart of our investment strategies. In this way, the solutions which we offer to our clients aim to develop a new way of saving to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive economy."

Philippe Zaouati, CEO of Mirova, comments: "We need to reform businesses because we need to reform society. Businesses have a role to play in responding to environmental issues and social tensions: the social divide, inequality… We can no longer leave it all up to the State."

Already a pioneer in sustainable investing, Mirova has decided to become a Mission-led company to structure and raise awareness of its approach, while demonstrating that the role of an asset management company can go far beyond fiduciary responsibility. It also strengthens its commitment to the profound economic shift towards a fairer and more sustainable model.

Mission Committee of Leading Global Experts Engaged

To bring its raison d'être to life, Mirova's teams have established five objectives:

Make Mirova's positive impact a systematic objective of its investment strategies

Cultivate and develop its social and environmental expertise

Constantly innovate in terms of its products and approaches to achieve this impact

Accompany its stakeholders towards a sustainable economy and finance

Respect the environmental and social standards which Mirova observes

Mirova has created a Mission Committee made up of leading experts, who will monitor the implementation. The committee will also guide the company towards areas of improvement which will help Mirova meet its objectives and will be responsible for publishing an annual mission report.

Philippe Zaouati adds: "The nomination of experts in environmental issues and sustainable finance to this Mission committee is testament to the sincerity of our approach."

In addition to two collaborators from Mirova, the committee will be composed of:

Monique Barbut, former secretary general of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and board member of WWF France

Fella Imalhayene, Managing Director Global Compact France

Cary Krosinsky, Professor at Yale University

Pierre-René Lemas, President of France Active

Arnaud Leroy, President of the French Agency for environmental transition (ADEME)

Alexis Masse, President of FIR (Responsible Investment Forum), will chair the committee

Stéphanie Pfeifer, Executive Director of Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change

Constance de Poncins, Managing Director AGIPI

Jean Raby, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers

Blanche Ségrestin, Co-coordinator of the Chair "Business theory, models of governance and collective creation" at Mines Paris Tech

Mathilde Dufour, Deputy-Head of Sustainability Research, comments: "We really believe in the logic of ecosystems and positive value chains. By receiving this recognition, we are also joining a community of new partners, and we hope to continue our progression and evolution while offering new ideas and expertise."

Notes to editors

1. Introduced in France in 2018 under the Pacte Law, a 'société mission' company must define its "raison d'être" and one or more social, societal or environmental objectives beyond profit. The purpose, and objectives aligned with this purpose, must be set out in its Articles of Association. The Articles specify the means by which the execution of the Mission will be monitored by a Mission Committee (a corporate body distinct from the board of directors which is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the mission with at least one employee.) An independent third party then verifies the execution of the Mission, via a written opinion which is annexed to the report of the Mission Committee to shareholders and made available on the website of the company for a period of five years.

2. Since 2006, the B Corp movement has been promoting strong values of change throughout the world to make businesses "a force for good" and to distinguish those which reconcile profit (for profit) and collective interest (for purpose). B Corp's goal is to certify companies that integrate social, societal and environmental objectives into their business model and operations. More details here

About MIROVA

Mirova is an investment manager dedicated to sustainable investment and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers. Through a conviction-driven investment approach, Mirova's goal is to combine value creation over the long term with sustainable development. Mirova's talents have been pioneers in many areas of sustainable finance. Their ambition is to keep innovating to propose the most impactful solutions to their clients.

As of September 30, 2020, Mirova manages 15.8 billion euros.

Portfolio management company French Public limited liability company

RCS Paris n°394 648 216 Regulated by AMF under n° GP 02-014

Registered Office: 59, Avenue Pierre Mendes France 75013 Paris

Mirova is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 with nearly $1.1 trillion assets under management2 (€910.0 billion).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2019 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2018.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2020. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

33624281.1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005730/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Maggie McCuen

maggie.mccuen@natixis.com

+617-849-2769