Adam Howard Promoted to Group Vice President of Sales at CORT

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / CORT, the nation's leading provider of furniture rental and transition services, recently promoted Adam Howard to the role of Group Vice President of Sales and CORT Global Network, effective November 2, 2020. In his new leadership position, Howard will oversee our residential sales teams as they pursue opportunities to expand CORT's residential furnishings business in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. Adam will continue to manage the CORT Global Network.

"Now, more than ever, people are looking for highly flexible and sustainable living solutions that will allow them to live and move on their terms," said Howard. "I am thrilled to join our sales professionals across the Southeast to help our customers leverage furniture rental to do exactly that."

With nearly a decade of experience at CORT, Howard started his career as assistant district general manager in Houston through the CORT MBA Leadership Program. Since then, he has served in a variety of roles, including territory sales manager, regional sales manager, director of global partners, and, most recently, director of the CORT Global Network.

"Adam has done a wonderful job with the CORT Global Network over the past three years," said Mark Koepsell, executive vice president, CORT. "Having lived in both Europe and South America, Adam quickly related to both the partners and the customers. His business experience and multilingual fluency were instrumental in facilitating both the implementation of the Global Data Privacy Regulations and helping our partners in negotiating the issues stemming from the pandemic. We look forward to his continued efforts with this group."

In addition to playing a key role in the development and execution of the residential sales teams' strategic plans and programs, Howard will continue to strengthen relationships with CORT's global partners and foster client relationships within the relocation industry.

"We are so fortunate to have Adam take on this role as we look to expand our business in the Southeast," said Paula Newell, executive vice president, CORT. "He is a fantastic sales trainer and coach, and combined with his Global sales experience, he will no doubt bring us immediate results."

Outside the office, Adam enjoys spending time with his wife Mercedes and their four children. He is enthusiastic about his next chapter with CORT and looks forward to starting his new role.

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

