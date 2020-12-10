Lift Bible: The Ascent of Adjustable Dumbbells for the Home Gym.

WEST MIDLANDS, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Home gyms are growing in popularity, contributed mainly by the government rulings to close Gyms and Leisure Centers to prevent coronavirus spread. Users need to be conscious about space when planning for their home gym because adjustable dumbbells for the home gym are so attractive.

An Adjustable Dumbbell allows a user to change how heavy the weight is by using dials attached to the weight itself. This allows the dumbbells user to swap between different weights with ease, and there's a number of other benefits that they also carry.

An adjustable dumbbell is a massive time-saver. Instead of finding the correct set of weights, walking around the gym floor, a user can complete all of his/her exercises with the same dumbbells.

Another significant aspect of the adjustable dumbbells is the second-hand market. While Lift Bible wouldn't recommend users to purchase second-hand gym equipment due to multiple factors, one being dropped weights, if such users decide to sell their adjustable at any point, they'll get a good price for them.

Adjustable dumbbells are well sought after, which keeps supply low & demand high. Perfect for selling!

Dumbbells are often referred to as free weights, as they aren't fixed for a specific workout. They're actually the most useful item that users will find in the gym, as they can be used for any exercise required. Although users will have to adapt a little to performing their lateral rows, targeting every muscle group is possible.

A weightlifter that uses free weights instead of fixed machines will always develop stronger, more defined muscles. This is because free weights aren't on a fixed route, meaning users have to exert more concentration into the motion of the exercise, in addition to ensuring they're stable and in good form.

Although they aren't cheap, a set of the best adjustable dumbbells are certainly worth the cost. If users can afford them, they will make working out at home much easier, thanks to the time saving, space-saving features.

Although Adjustable dumbbells look very expensive on the surface, users need to remember that they transform into multiple weight levels with just one set of dumbbells. They also are built with high quality & are made for strength training. For example:

Bowflex Unisex's 552i Single Adjustable Dumbbell, Black/Grey/Red, One Size

Each Dumbbell can facilitate between 2-24kg

Rapid Switching Technology

Voted Lift Bible's Best Adjustable Dumbbell

Pros

2-24kg of Weight

Save Space in your Home Gym

Works Out Cheaper than Buying Dumbbells Individually

Quickly Change Weight Using Dial

Cons

A Significant Investment

Price is Per Dumbbell.

