Veltrust Named One of Nation's Top 10 Fastest-Growing Firms in America

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Fortune announced that Washington DC and Baltimore based management consulting firm, Veltrust, is a winner of the 2020 IC100 award which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing firms across America. The winners were picked based on revenue growth and job creation during the four-year period.

Winners were revealed at the 2020 ICIC National Conference held virtually on December 8th. The full list is available on Fortune. Of the 100 businesses on the list, Veltrust led by CEO Jaian Cuttari was ranked #9 in the top 10, based on its four-year revenue growth rate of 968.46%.

"To say that 2020 has been an interesting year is an understatement, but it has been one of resilience, tenacity and above all, the unwavering commitment to never surrender to our circumstance because our dreams are always bigger than our circumstance. It is an honor to have Veltrust in the top 10 of the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Businesses of 2020. We will continue to root for and support communities, businesses and entrepreneurs looking to bounce back." said Jaian.

Veltrust is a management consulting firm founded by US Presidential Appointee and businessman Jaian Cuttari, that provides strategic planning, market access, government relations and commercial negotiations worldwide. It builds bridges between countries, where government falls short. It achieves this through a combination of commercial diplomacy, consulting, investment, and advisory for world leaders, governments, and companies in the healthcare, fin-tech, hospitality, energy, blockchain, and agri-tech sectors. The Baltimore-based company has helped local businesses scale by aligning them with international trade and development opportunities. Additionally, it has grown to having clients spanning across five continents and over 25 countries globally.

Veltrust works to bring foreign investment into local special economic zones and help foreign businesses hire locally by setting up operations in economically disadvantaged areas.

During COVID-19 the pandemic, it has helped state and federal government agencies connect to key supply chains in its networks in Southeast Asia. By providing supplies including masks, test kits, hand sanitizers, and goggles, Veltrust helped alleviate critical shortages of these supplies on the East Coast.

"Fortune 100 fastest-growing businesses are forces of economic opportunity, optimism and transformation in their communities, and it's an honor to recognize Veltrust's leadership," said ICIC CEO Steve Grossman. "Especially during this incredibly challenging time, as business owners reckon with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, these pioneering entrepreneurs have demonstrated a deep commitment to and passion for their local communities.", Grossman continued.

100 List Methodology: Every year, Fortune and ICIC identifies, ranks, and awards the 100 fastest growing businesses located in America's competitive communities. In 2020, companies were selected and ranked by revenue growth and job creation over the four-year period between starting from 2015.

