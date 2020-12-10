Lombard Capital PLC - Total Voting Rights

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Total voting rights

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that the Company has 14,809,784 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 14,809,784 and the total issued share capital is £14,810.

The above figure of 14,809,784 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In addition to the shares in issue the following securities exist which are capable of conversion into a further 11,335,000 ordinary shares.

Share options granted to a former director, convertible into 350,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price 4½p per share. The share options are exercisable up to 1 December 2022 .

. Series 1 warrants, convertible into 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2021 .

. Series 2 warrants, convertible into 3,235,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2021 .

. Series 3 warrants, convertible into 6,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2021 .

The Directors also wish to announce that LCP Financial plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has issued 2,752,000 4% bonds with a principal amount of £2,752,000 due with a maturity of 31 January 2022. More detail on the bonds is available here https://www.wienerborse.at/en/market-data/bonds/quote/?ISIN=GB00BJ11J635&ID_NOTATION=257236720

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762