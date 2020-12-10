Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, will begin commercializing Bronya Climate Shield thermal insulation paint in time with increasing demand on global building materials in support of the Build Back Better initiative.

Eco Depot, Inc. will focus on commercializing Bronya Climate Shield, a multi-purposed liquid thermal insulation paint product line, by Bronya Canada Group, on a global scale. Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reducing carbon emissions through energy conservation.

The Company has established relationships with industry leaders, builders, and home improvement stores worldwide and continues to seek value increase via establishment with third-party fulfillment centers and production facilities to reduce its supply chain costs.

Product Information

Bronya Climate Shield is a multi-purpose liquid insulation that can be applied on any surface, both indoors and outdoors, at temperatures of - 60 °C up to + 200 °C. Bronya Climate Shield is a cost-effective Do-It-Yourself (DIY) product with thermal conductivity of 0,001 W/m Celsius, proven to reduce energy costs by up to 40% and labor costs by 70%. Moreover, this excellent quality product provides insulation lasting from 10 to 30 years, depending on the application.

Bronya's product line also includes a thermal waterproof, fire-retardant and anti-corrosion liquid insulating paint coating. Bronya Climate Shield can provide its end-users with an easy-to-use, safe, and cost-effective liquid thermal insulation paint product line that drastically improves the thermal efficiency in building, transportation, and industrial sectors.

Industry Overview

Over the past eight months, this sector has exploded with increased demand as people are confined to their homes, carrying out renovations to occupy their time, causing shortages in building materials related to the home renovations market. Companies associated with the housing renovation market, such as Sherwin Williams, PPG, Lowe's, Home Depot, and others in the building materials sector, have seen their stock prices increase by almost 100%.

Eco Depot, Inc. believes the timing is right to introduce Bronya Climate Shield to the global building materials sector after President-Elect Joe Biden announced the Build Back Better Recovery Act and its role in rebuilding a better sustainable future. The 'Build Back Better' plan includes weatherizing 2,000,000 homes, funding energy-saving home improvements that will save working families hundreds of dollars a year on their utility bills. From replacing windows and doors to adding insulation, these are small changes that are making a big difference for American workers, manufacturers, and consumers. The plan includes retrofitting 4,000,000 old buildings and the construction of 1,500,000 new affordable housing units that will create strong demand in the building materials industry.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report dated December 2020, IEA has tracked USD 66 billion of funding for energy efficiency-related measures announced as part of governments' stimulus packages to the end of October. A large share (USD 26 billion) has been allocated to the buildings sector - unsurprisingly, as investments in the efficiency of buildings are estimated to create around 15 jobs for every USD 1 million spent.

Announced spending on efficiency is also imbalanced on a regional basis. Spending announcements from European countries dwarf announcements from other parts of the world. Europe accounts for 86% of announced public stimulus funding for efficiency worldwide, with the remaining 14% split between the Asia-Pacific region and North America. Please review the attached report at https://www.iea.org/reports/energy-efficiency-2020

The Build Back Better Plan is important and global in scope. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has called for a rescue and recovery package equivalent to more than 10% of the global economy for undeveloped nations, citing that developed nations can support their recovery on their own resources, which is what President Elect Biden intends to do in the US with his Build Back Better Plan Act.

Eco Depot, Inc. intends to contribute to the recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Build Back Better initiative by providing affordable superior building materials products which reduce human impact on climate change and support sustainable development goals.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green-companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities on a global scale to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

Contact:

Eco Depot, Inc.

2001 Sources Boulevard Unit 2001

Pointe-Claire, QC H9R5Z4

Canada

ecdp.co

+1-(844)-427-6692

info@ecdp.co

Website:

www.ECDP.co

Product Inquiries:

info@bronyaclimateshield.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release includes information relating to the new team members expertise and how the Company will benefit from their ability to assist the Company implement its business plan. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the implementation of the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, risks associated with the industry, competition, regulatory change, the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors, and the volatility of the Company's common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's proposed business, such as failure of the business strategy and government regulation; risks related to the Company's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key and qualified personnel, insurance, competition, intellectual property and reliable supply chains; risks related to the Company and its business generally. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69982