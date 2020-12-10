Partnership Releases 2021 State Legislative Agenda

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has unveiled its 2021 State Legislative Agenda. The Partnership's Legislative Agenda was developed by its Government Policy Council, which consists of Business Members from the Partnership's 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce and 365+ Investors. Included in the agenda is a list of featured priorities that will drive The Partnership's state policy efforts. The Partnership will focus on the following priorities - all with a goal to support inclusive economic recovery following the events of 2020:

Broadband - The Partnership supports policies that aim to bridge the digital divide by expanding access to affordable broadband in both rural and urban areas of the state through private investment, supporting education, small business, health care, agriculture and the quickly changing workforce.

Invest in Iowa - The Partnership supports passage of the Invest in Iowa proposal, which would fund Iowa's Natural Resource and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund (IWILL) and provide needed support for the mental health system in Iowa.

Child Care - The Partnership supports expanded access to affordable child care and policies that aid in that effort, including addressing the child care "cliff effect" and programs that support public-private partnerships to provide options to Iowa parents and guardians.

Justice Reform - The Partnership supports the recommendations of the Governor's FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform and further efforts to create an equitable environment for all Iowans.

Community Placemaking - The Partnership supports the creation of a large-scale investment program that aims to transform Iowa's communities, main streets and local economies through creative placemaking and community development.

"Our region is strong in part because we work together as public- and private-sector partners to advance meaningful policy," said Andrea Woodard, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy for The Partnership. "We look forward to collaborating with our state elected officials during the upcoming session to ensure our community and state are strong."

The Partnership's full State Legislative Agenda is available at DSMpartnership.com/statepolicy.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Courtney Shaw

cshaw@DSMpartnership.com

(405) 747-8757

Learn More About DSM USA

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688037/Greater_Des_Moines_Partnership_Logo.jpg