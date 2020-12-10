Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

BMG7567C1304 Lexington Gold Ltd. 10.12.2020 BMG5479L1072 Lexington Gold Ltd. 11.12.2020 Tausch 1:1

CA89785F1009 True Leaf Brands Inc. 10.12.2020 CA89785F2098 True Leaf Brands Inc. 11.12.2020 Tausch 9:1

CA59047T1075 Meryllion Resources Corp. 10.12.2020 CA59047T2065 Meryllion Resources Corp. 11.12.2020 Tausch 10:1

CA09354Q2045 Blind Creek Resources Ltd 10.12.2020 CA09352R1055 Blind Creek Resources Ltd 11.12.2020 Tausch 1:1

CA90348V1031 Ucore Rare Metals Inc. 10.12.2020 CA90348V3011 Ucore Rare Metals Inc. 11.12.2020 Tausch 10:1

DE000A11QW50 Epigenomics AG 10.12.2020 DE000A3H2184 Epigenomics AG 11.12.2020 Tausch 8:1

