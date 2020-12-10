Auditoria.AI Named the Best Compliance Solution by the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards

Powerful SmartFlow Skills Recognized as a Top FinTech Solution

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / AUDITORIA.AI, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills has been recognized as the Best Compliance Solution by the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards. Auditoria was one of only three companies recognized as a FinTech Award Winner by the Tech Ascension team.

Auditoria increases the speed, accuracy, and productivity of finance teams with powerful SmartFlow Skills to automate, analyze, audit, and collaborate across the modern finance organization with cutting-edge AI, Cognitive RPA, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning technologies. Using robust, modern APIs, Auditoria builds on top of industry-leading ERP Financial Applications and offers a frictionless SaaS deployment that is up and running in minutes. Auditoria customers can supercharge their ERP deployments with streamlined automation, innovative recommendation analytics, and simplified audit governance.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Best Compliance Solution by the Tech Ascension team," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "This recognition only further showcases the impact we are making across the corporate finance back office. While audits have typically added a tremendous strain on corporate finance teams, Auditoria allows companies to adopt an 'always-on audit ready' approach that gives them the ability to meet their audit obligations while identifying anomalies and risks in the fastest way possible."

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in B2C and B2B technology. In the second year of the Tech Ascension Awards, only the most cutting-edge companies stood above the rest. The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"FinTech has become one of the bleeding-edge industries when it comes to digital transformation and mass adoption of new technologies that are deployed in the real world. With the boom in mobile device use, end-users now demand fast, secure, and frictionless financial solutions -- and enterprises are no different," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "These leaders in FinTech that we've recognized are challenging the status quo and pushing the industry forward with technology innovations."

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation company for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Receivables, Planning, and Audit. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytical forecasting. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.

