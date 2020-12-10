Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today announced an interview of CEO, William "Bill" Justice with Mike Elliot of the CEO Roadshow.



In January of this year, WSGF acquired Vaycaychella, a sharing economy technology company with a P2P App to connect entrepreneurs seeking to acquire short-term rental vacation properties with investors to back them. WSGF is in the process of making a corporate name change in conjunction with its new Vaycaychella business focus.

Vaycaychella is a three-year-old operation that has built a business model focused on financing short-term vacation rental properties outside of conventional financing channels. Vaycaychella's mission is to empower entrepreneurs looking to get into the short-term vacation property rental business marketed through sharing technology apps such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

Now that Vaycaychella has established a proven model through developing a portfolio of properties that includes 10 Caribbean beach front vacation homes, a boutique hotel, and a recently acquired 3 unit building in Puerto Rico with an overall estimated cumulative value of $12 million, the company is scaling that model with the introduction of a peer-to-peer (P2P) application (App) designed to connect new and existing short-term vacation property rental operators with prospective investors.

Mr. Justice offers more details on the history and the plans for Vaycacyhella in the on demand, streaming video interview with Mike Elliot of CEO Roadshow published today on the CEO Roadshow website.

In the interview, Mr. Justice details where Vaycaychella's business model fits in the growing sharing economy short-term vacation rental business with companies such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo. He also compares Vaycaychella's target market with the target market of Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

The short term vacation property rental market globally is over $80 billion dollars and sharing economy applications like Airbnb, Booking.com and VRBO are getting a bigger and bigger segment of that $80 billion market all the time.

The underlying US real estate market alone is over $30 trillion. The global real estate market grew by $9 trillion in 2019.

Forbes recently reported that vacation destinations are the fastest growing real estate markets.

While Airbnb, Bookings.com and VRBO pursue the $80 billion market, Vaycaychella is going after a market that is growing by $9 trillion a year.

"We are testing our P2P app now and getting ready for a beta launch," said Mr. Justice. "In a few more months when we have the P2P ready for prime time, our target is to close our first 10,000 transactions in the first 12 months. At an average purchase price of $250,000 with Vaycayhella maintaining roughly 5% in transaction fees, that would result in over $100 million in revenue."

CEO, William "Bill" Justice's interview today, conducted by CEO Roadshow in association with OTC PR Wire - the #1 solution for press, financial disclosure and multimedia solutions for companies trading in the OTC Market, is available via streaming on demand video on the CEO Roadshow website.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

