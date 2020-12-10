LoadSpring Solutions, a leading provider of global managed cloud solutions, announces a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud and SADA to provide clients with enhanced project analytics via Artificial Intelligence and Business Intelligence solutions. LoadSpring will combine its application, support, and project expertise with SADA's delivery expertise and Google Cloud infrastructure, solutions, and capabilities in AI and ML to help clients eliminate risks while increasing their insights and data access to make critical business and project decisions in real-time.

As a global leader in hosting, integrating, and providing access to software application data for project and asset-intensive organizations, LoadSpring recognizes the importance of access to a global technology footprint. Its customers operate worldwide and expect the same performance and support, whether in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, or Pan-Asia. The new alliance will accelerate customer benefits, including one-stop managed cloud services, centralized support, and improved project command and control through LoadSpring Cloud Platform.

"The strategic alignment between our organizations is significant. The investments Google Cloud, SADA, and LoadSpring, are making to deliver best-in-class cloud solutions is transformational for our clients. I'm truly excited about the prospect of hosting, accessing, and leveraging years of data during the project life-cycle," said Dean Edmundson, Chief Strategy Officer at LoadSpring.

"Organizations today have an opportunity to transform business processes and derive more value out of their data with cloud capabilities in AI, ML, and analytics," said Dave Hutchison, Managing Director, Worldwide Channels at Google Cloud. "We are excited that LoadSpring and SADA will collaborate to help businesses leverage Google Cloud infrastructure and technologies to do so, and look forward to working together to drive digital transformation."

"We're excited to partner with LoadSpring to help them maximize the value of their Google Cloud investment," stated Simon Margolis, VP of CE, SADA. "The combined strength of our offerings will help clients expand their cloud, Business Intelligence, AI, and ML capabilities to achieve better project results."

ABOUT LOADSPRING

Founded in 1999, LoadSpring is a global cloud solutions provider obsessed with offering the highest level of managed cloud services. LoadSpring delivers expert Project Management solutions and fast access to project data, Business Intelligence, and hundreds of best-of-breed project-based applications. Data safety is assured through their SOC 2 Type II security certification, providing an impenetrable cloud environment. Through their proprietary LoadSpring Cloud Platform and their soon-to-be-launched LoadSpring Marketplace, customers and partners get effortless app provisioning, higher productivity, and ROI all while reducing the burden on their IT departments.

ABOUT SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2020 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com.

