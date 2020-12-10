Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in technological digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) announces that MidCap Partners, a brokerage firm specialising in small- and mid-cap companies, is initiating coverage of AudioValley shares with a "buy" rating and price target of €7.0.

MidCap Partners is initiating coverage of the company AudioValley under a stock market support agreement which aims to bring the company greater visibility in the financial community, particularly among international investors.

In its initiation note entitled "Make Audio Great Again", the brokerage firm recommends buying the share with a target price of €7.0. The document underlines the group's strategic positioning, structured around two high-potential business lines, in a market whose sustained, long-term growth will be driven by the shift of audio advertising spending to digital. This initial analysis will be monitored regularly by MidCap Partners and updated according to activities within the group and its market.

This coverage by a new brokerage firm supplements the monitoring of AudioValley shares carried out by other analysts: in France, by the midcap specialist Gilbert Dupont which has covered the share since its initial public offering in July 2018, and the Belgian financial analysis firm Merodis, whose coverage dates to May 2020.

Sébastien Veldeman, CFO of AudioValley, notes: "We are very pleased with the coverage of the AudioValley share by the analysts at MidCap Partners. I firmly believe that this important step will significantly boost the group's visibility as one of the leading international players in the digital audio world and help it attain its fair valuation on the market."

The financial analysis note from MidCap Partners is available online at the AudioValley group website: https://www.audiovalley.com/en/investors, under the heading "Documentation and Regulated information".

NEXT EVENT

2020 annual revenue

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 after market close

