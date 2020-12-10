The "BEVs and MHEVs Driving Electric Vehicle Sales in France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes the current and future prospects of EV sales by model, by OEM, and by type of vehicle until 2025. It provides insights into how the charging stations will develop and how companies design their strategies to establish a profitable supply chain.
The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology, as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative, as they have low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom. However, the surge in EV demand will create a massive need for charging infrastructure and safety regulations and standards.
France has been aggressively pushing toward electrification, especially in the automotive and transportation sector. Stringent emission regulations, liberal incentives/subsidies for consumers and manufacturers, high level of localization, concrete safety standards, and an established technology roadmap are a few of the key steps taken by the government to ensure the success of electric vehicles.
Major OEMs such as Renault, PSA Group, and Volkswagen have announced ambitious sales targets and are expected to launch a huge number of new and constructive electric vehicle models (from city-suited to long-range and powerful). Charging infrastructure, which is one of the major factors driving EV adoption, is also picking up pace, with many new companies entering the market. It has opened up new business models that enable companies to position themselves either as manufacturers or operators or payment gateways.
Key Issues Addressed
- How much of an impact did government subsidies and incentives have on EV sales from 2010, and what are the different incentives available?
- What is the most popular EV type, vehicle model, OEM, and vehicle segment year-on-year and cumulatively?
- What have the market shares for PHEVs, BEVs, FHEVs, and MHEV 48Vs been each year since 2010, and how has their growth trend been?
- What is the historic and current charging infrastructure scenario and what can be expected in the short and long terms?
- What are the growth opportunities that lie in the region and the critical success factors to exploit them?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings 2019
- Historical PEV and HEV Sales
- Historic EV Sales
- Historic PEV Sales
- Historic HEV Sales
- Electric Vehicles Market Snapshot, 2019
- Top 5 Models 2018 Vs. 2019
- Market Share by EV Type 2018 Vs. 2019
- Impact of COVID-19 on PEV Sales
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Segmentation by Propulsion Technology
3. PEV Market Scenario
- PEV Market Penetration
- Historical BEV Vs. PHEV Sales
- PEV Sales Top 10 (BEVs and PHEVs)
- PEV Monthly Sales 2019
- Historic PEV Sales
- PEV Sales Forecast
- PEV Sales Forecast Top OEMs in 2025
- PEV Sales Forecast Top Models in 2025
- PEV Sales Forecast Key Predictions
3. HEV Market Scenario
- HEV Market Penetration
- Historical FHEV Vs. MHEV Sales
- HEV Sales Top 10 (FHEVs and MHEVs)
- HEV Monthly Sales 2019
- Historic HEV Sales
4. Charging Infrastructure and Technology Development
- EV Charge Points
- Key EVCS Market Participants Portfolio in Value Chain
- Value Chain Set-up Partnerships, Projects, and Investments
- Key Enabler Programme investissement d'avenir (PIA)
5. Government Support
- Government's Role and Support
- EV Subsidies and Incentives
6. Key Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Strategic Imperatives 4 Critical Success Factors
- Conclusions
