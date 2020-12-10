The "BEVs and MHEVs Driving Electric Vehicle Sales in France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the current and future prospects of EV sales by model, by OEM, and by type of vehicle until 2025. It provides insights into how the charging stations will develop and how companies design their strategies to establish a profitable supply chain.

The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology, as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative, as they have low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom. However, the surge in EV demand will create a massive need for charging infrastructure and safety regulations and standards.

France has been aggressively pushing toward electrification, especially in the automotive and transportation sector. Stringent emission regulations, liberal incentives/subsidies for consumers and manufacturers, high level of localization, concrete safety standards, and an established technology roadmap are a few of the key steps taken by the government to ensure the success of electric vehicles.

Major OEMs such as Renault, PSA Group, and Volkswagen have announced ambitious sales targets and are expected to launch a huge number of new and constructive electric vehicle models (from city-suited to long-range and powerful). Charging infrastructure, which is one of the major factors driving EV adoption, is also picking up pace, with many new companies entering the market. It has opened up new business models that enable companies to position themselves either as manufacturers or operators or payment gateways.

Key Issues Addressed

How much of an impact did government subsidies and incentives have on EV sales from 2010, and what are the different incentives available?

What is the most popular EV type, vehicle model, OEM, and vehicle segment year-on-year and cumulatively?

What have the market shares for PHEVs, BEVs, FHEVs, and MHEV 48Vs been each year since 2010, and how has their growth trend been?

What is the historic and current charging infrastructure scenario and what can be expected in the short and long terms?

What are the growth opportunities that lie in the region and the critical success factors to exploit them?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings 2019

Historical PEV and HEV Sales

Historic EV Sales

Historic PEV Sales

Historic HEV Sales

Electric Vehicles Market Snapshot, 2019

Top 5 Models 2018 Vs. 2019

Market Share by EV Type 2018 Vs. 2019

Impact of COVID-19 on PEV Sales

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Segmentation by Propulsion Technology

3. PEV Market Scenario

PEV Market Penetration

Historical BEV Vs. PHEV Sales

PEV Sales Top 10 (BEVs and PHEVs)

PEV Monthly Sales 2019

Historic PEV Sales

PEV Sales Forecast

PEV Sales Forecast Top OEMs in 2025

PEV Sales Forecast Top Models in 2025

PEV Sales Forecast Key Predictions

3. HEV Market Scenario

HEV Market Penetration

Historical FHEV Vs. MHEV Sales

HEV Sales Top 10 (FHEVs and MHEVs)

HEV Monthly Sales 2019

Historic HEV Sales

4. Charging Infrastructure and Technology Development

EV Charge Points

Key EVCS Market Participants Portfolio in Value Chain

Value Chain Set-up Partnerships, Projects, and Investments

Key Enabler Programme investissement d'avenir (PIA)

5. Government Support

Government's Role and Support

EV Subsidies and Incentives

6. Key Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Strategic Imperatives 4 Critical Success Factors

Conclusions

