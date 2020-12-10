2020 VideoTech Innovation Award Recognizes Oetegenn's Leadership in Video Security

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that president Steve Oetegenn was named recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the second annual VideoTech Innovation Awards program.

Organized by Digital TV Europe, the award stands as one of the most coveted recognitions bestowed by a distinguished panel of judges who aim to celebrate those at the heart of transforming today's global video industry. Oetegenn was recognized during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, December 8 where recipients had the opportunity to thank judges and attendees.

"Spanning more than 15 years, my leadership at Verimatrix has sought to arm the industry with unmatched video security technologies that enable growth for all types of content providers and their partners," Oetegenn said. "I have been honored to work with some of the brightest minds in our industry. I humbly accept this year's Lifetime Achievement Award most notably because it reflects the contributions of the entire global Verimatrix team."

For more information on the award program, visit https://tmt.knect365.com/videotech-innovation-awards/.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

