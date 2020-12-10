IDEMIA and Kudelski IoT have delivered a simplified IoT solution providing the entire ecosystem with robust identity and access management to drive secure IoT applications

This adds much-needed end-to-end IoT security from device to cloud that is easily deployable by mobile network operators, OEMs and service providers

The partnership will provide a turnkey, cost-effective solution to ensure IoT data security and integrity across the lifecycle of any cellular-connected IoT device

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, and Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced a joint solution for mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers to enable efficient IoT device provisioning at scale, without compromising on connectivity or data security.

With the growth of IoT deployments globally, the security of devices and client data stored or collected within the device has become one of the biggest concerns across the ecosystem and its users. IDEMIA, member of the Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA1), and Kudelski IoT are taking on the challenge of data privacy and device protection with a simplified, end-to-end security solution for IoT deployments designed to securely connect devices to the cloud. This solution is particularly relevant since OEMs and service providers are looking for solutions using embedded Secure Elements to protect content.

IDEMIA's IoT SAFE solution provides the added benefit of remote management and provisioning of over-the-air (OTA) security certificates and application updates directly to the highly secure SIM environment. This also provides the ability to keep the solution up-to-date with evolving security standards.

By seamlessly integrating the Kudelski IoT Root of Trust applet and keySTREAM system within IDEMIA's secure elements and OTA platform, OEMs, MNOs and service providers now have a solution to leverage for their own security services for their customers and end users.

The combination of IDEMIA and Kudelski's leading positions within their respective areas of excellence ensures a simplified approach to enabling security for IoT devices and platforms, allowing plug play installation for connected security use cases.

"The industry has been expecting standards to be defined for IoT Security. Together with GSMA and the TCA, those standards and guidelines are now in place with IoT SAFE. Thanks to our partnership with Kudelski, IDEMIA is proud to bring this technology breakthrough solution to the market. The market can now benefit from an independent technology with the added benefit of ensuring end-to-end device and data security for IoT," said Fabien Jautard Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA.

"By combining IDEMIA's Mobile Network SIMs and OTA platform with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM into a solution specifically tailored for cellular machine-to-machine communications, we bring to the market the first truly standard and dedicated end-to-end IoT security solution for mobile networks," said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP, Kudelski IoT.

1 TCA is a global, non-profit industry association which is working to enable a secure connected future. Its members are participants within the SIM ecosystem, which is the most widely distributed, secure application delivery platform in the world.

About IDEMIA's Mobile Operators Business unit

IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries and is trusted by over 500 mobile operators globally. With over 850 million SIM cards, 100 eSIM platform references and over 2.2 eSIM consumer transactions in 2019, IDEMIA is leading the way in eSIM and remote subscription management for consumer and M2M spaces and end-to-end biometric solutions. Making MNOs the next identity providers. IDEMIA benefits from its global manufacturing footprint (Brazil, France, India and China) and cutting-edge security data centers in Europe and the United States. Our solutions are trusted by the largest Groups worldwide. Our Continuous innovation is fueled by strong R&D investments and close partnerships in IoT/M2M Connectivity Biometrics Security Encryption QoS/QoE Advanced SIM services areas.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

About Kudelski IOT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of The Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

