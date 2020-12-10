Outstanding employer status is based on independent employee trust audit

Teleperformance just one of 38 companies in mainland China, Hong Kong Taiwan to be recognized in 2020

Evaluation criteria heavily weighted on employee trust in Teleperformance

Teleperformance in China received exceptionally high scores (exceeding 90%) in every evaluation dimension

Third consecutive annual GPTW recognition for Teleperformance in China

87% of Teleperformance employees worldwide currently work in independently certified top employer operations

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its China operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification for the third consecutive year. Highlights of the 2020 GPTW recognition includes high employee survey participation rates and very strong scores exceeding 90% for all evaluation areas. The overall trust index score was 91% which exceeded the overall average of all GPTW recognized companies in Greater China. Teleperformance employs more than 5,500 people in China, utilizing Work from Home (WFH) and facilities in six cities; Beijing, Xi'an, Nanning, Kunming, Foshan and Shanghai.

The GPTW 2020 certification is particularly significant with the world still engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Jose Bezanilla, CEO GPTW Greater China, said"More than 1,000 Teleperformance's employees in China participated in confidential surveys that assess employee trust by rating the company on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Survey responses are independently cross validated with rigorous field audits covering everything from the quality of physical work facilities and employee amenities to corporate culture. It is particularly noteworthy that TP China's operations have attained certification for the third consecutive year as this is quite an accomplishment considering such a challenging year. Out of the many companies that tried, only 38 organizations in all of mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were able to achieve independent GPTW certification this year. We are very pleased to again recognize Teleperformance in China as a 2020 Great Place to Work."

Joseph Wai, Executive Chairman, Teleperformance China, commented: "We are honored that the Great Place to WorkInstitute has recognized Teleperformance as one of the best workplaces in Greater China for the third consecutive year. Our entire management team is grateful that our employees trust our leadership and enjoy working in a safe, multicultural environment that promotes good teamwork. Our success here is directly attributable to our people. We have always believed that happy employees are at the core of our success and we thank every employee for their trust and their contributions to our team."

With a top global priority of employee well-being, 26 separate Teleperformance country operations are currently independently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents 87% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "In 2007, we launched our physical operations in China where we support 15 major vertical industries in 13 languages and dialects. I am pleased to see our China team recognized by its own employees as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year. This reflects well on the consistent and positive human focus we need for sustained success everywhere in the world. Currently, 87% of our entire worldwide staff of 331,000 people work in independently audited and certified best employer operations. We will never become complacent in caring for the safety, well-being and professional growth of our employees."

