Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROX. USD 300 MILLION OF GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') BY THE RIGI TRUST



10.12.2020 / 19:53 MSK

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN

Information contained herein in respect of the Global Depositary Receipts is not intended for any persons located within the territory of the Russian Federation, who are not "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 51.2 of the Russian Federal Law "On the Securities Market" No. 39-FZ dated 22 April 1996, as amended, and must not be distributed or circulated into the Russian Federation, or made available in the Russian Federation, to any persons who are not qualified investors, unless and to the extent they are otherwise permitted to access such information under Russian law. Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.

10 December 2020

THE RIGI TRUST ("Rigi Trust"), a British Virgin Islands trust connected with Mr. Oleg Tinkov and the Tinkov family (the "Selling Shareholder"), announces its intention to sell approximately USD 300 million of Global Depositary Receipts representing interests in Class A Shares of the Company (the "Placing Securities") (1 Global Depository Receipt = 1 Class A Share). If sold in the amount of USD 300 million, the Placing Securities represent approximately 4.6 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

The Placing Securities are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Placing"), which will be launched immediately following this announcement. The offering is being made to institutional investors outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to qualified institutional buyers in the United States in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

Any of the Company's shares and Global Depositary Receipts held by the Selling Shareholder (through Rigi Trust and other entities) which are not sold in the Placing will be subject to a lock-up of 180 days, subject to customary exceptions. Assuming the amount of USD 300 million of the Placing Securities are sold, the Selling Shareholder (through Rigi Trust and other entities) will continue to hold approximately 35.8 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company. By giving a lock-up undertaking, Mr. Oleg Tinkov as the Selling Shareholder reaffirms his ongoing commitment to the Company he founded and remains the controlling shareholder.

Renaissance Capital is acting as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Placing (the "Bookrunner").

The final number of Placing Securities to be placed and the placing price will be agreed by the Bookrunner and Rigi Trust at the close of the bookbuild process, and the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timings for the close of the bookbuild process, pricing and allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Bookrunner and Rigi Trust.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Placing.



