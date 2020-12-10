Oxylabs Develops a Revolutionary AI-Driven Prototype for Illegal Content Detection

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Oxylabs, a premium proxy and web scraping tool provider, has developed an AI-powered prototype aimed at automated detection of illegal online content. The first-of-its-kind solution was officially presented on Tuesday, December 8, of 2020, during the innovation accelerator event hosted by GovTech Lab. During the event, Oxylabs representatives introduced the revolutionary model and discussed its further potential.

The presented prototype can automatically find and identify illegal visual content in the Lithuanian internet space by utilizing custom-built data acquisition and AI-driven recognition tools. Oxylabs in-house data science, software development, and engineering experts have been involved in the development process which took ten weeks to complete.

"Our goal was to develop a tool which could support the public sector and respective authorities in their mission to clear the entire Lithuanian cyberspace of illegal and damaging content. Now, I am proud to say that countless hours of our work have paid off. We have a fully-functioning, highly effective solution, which shows enormous potential to be applied in various other use cases, benefiting the society at large," says Oxylabs senior developer Eivydas Vilcinskas.

Initially, the need for such a solution was proposed by the Communications Regulatory Authority of the Republic of Lithuania (RRT) as a response to the increasing amount of illegal content online. The Oxylabs team has been taken on board to develop a prototype for automated illegal content detection after winning a nation-wide competition which was launched by GovTech Lab.

Until now, RRT couldn't be a proactive participant in the fight against harmful information online due to the lack of necessary detection tools. Previously, they were limited to managing only the content which was voluntarily reported by the internet users.

"The AI-driven solution developed by the Oxylabs team is exactly what's needed to strengthen Lithuania's institutions' position in the fight against harmful activities on the internet. Using this new tool, we'll be able to identify most sensitive illegal online content more efficiently, on a larger scale, and then pass it over to responsible authorities - the police, or hotlines from other countries. After the tool is proven to be effective, we plan to share this digital innovation enabling a much more proactive approach with Internet hotlines from other countries that are facing the same challenge," affirms Ieva Žilioniene, Deputy Director at RRT.

Oxylabs plans to continue the charitable partnership with RRT to ensure a smooth roll-out of the solution which is expected to take place in January of 2021.

Oxylabs is a leading global provider of premium proxies and data scraping solutions for large-scale web data extraction. The company's mission is clear: to make sure that every company, no matter big or small, has access to big data. With unmatched hands-on experience in publicly available web data gathering, Oxylabs is in trusted partnerships with dozens of Fortune 500 companies and global businesses, helping them unearth hidden gems of business intelligence data through state-of-the-art products and technological expertise.

