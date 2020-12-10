DWCC Ltd. today announced the opening of a new Southern European operation in Barcelona, Spain, in a move which will strengthen its local coverage of European markets. Building on the opening of offices in Germany and Australia in 2019, this expansion into mainland Europe further enhances DWCC's ability to rapidly engage clients locally with their target buyers across Europe and Asia Pacific.

Craig Hooper, Managing Director, said "The traditional approach to supporting European markets from remote offices with bilingual speakers worked, but as our customers and buyers become more demanding, they require the best buyer interactions and pipeline conversions, a direct result being the need for a physical in-market presence. Barcelona not only complements our UK, German and Australian offices but provides a gateway, along with our Tampa office, to expand services into Latin America, where we are seeing increasing demand for Enterprise Cloud, Security and DevOps solutions. Our customers now leverage a single white label agency to process marketing leads, cross-sell products, onboard partners and engage strategic accounts through world-class outbound techniques in all markets within 30 days. Opening a new office at the epicentre of a global pandemic was challenging but we were committed and I am delighted with performance during the last nine months."

Ioanna Angeli, DWCC's Commercial Director, added "We looked across southern Europe and selected Barcelona as our hub, not only is Barcelona logistically well connected but it has a robust startup ecosystem and an innovative talent pool. The creativity and strong collaborative mindset fosters innovation, encourages the birth of new projects and supports growth, enriching our corporate culture. We are delighted to welcome the office and team into our organisation"

About DWCC:

Founded in 2008, DWCC is dedicated to offering a unique, trusted partnership to guide ambitious B2B technology companies through their international expansion, all the way from Seed Series A through to acquisition or IPO and beyond.

With customers ranging from early-stage startups such as Twistlock and Agilecraft to public companies like ForeScout, Atlassian, Palo Alto and Thales; DWCC's sales enablement services have helped over 150 companies to position and localise their complex solutions in the enterprise market, create awareness within target accounts and accelerate international customer acquisition and revenues.

