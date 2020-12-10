Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:SIGHT) (the "Company" or "GenSight"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announces today that it has received, in connection with its bond agreement entered with Kreos Capital VI (Expert Fund) LP ("Kreos"), the notification by Kreos of (i) the conversion of 50% of the convertible bonds of tranches A and B (at a price of €2.245 per share), (ii) the conversion of 50% of the additional convertible bonds of tranche B (at a price of €2.574 per share) and (iii) the exercise of all share warrants of tranches A and B (at a price of €2.245 per share), representing a total issuance of 1,182,953 new ordinary shares.

The total number of shares of the Company that may be issued, in connection with the bond agreement, upon conversion of the remaining 50% of (i) the convertible bonds of tranches A and B (at a price of €2.245 per share) and (ii) the additional convertible bonds of tranche B (at a price of €2.574 per share) is 726,426 shares.

The new shares were listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris on December 10, 2020.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005824/en/

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Gidoin

tgidoin@gensight-biologics.com

+33 (0)1 76 21 72 20

LifeSci Advisors

Investor Relations

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0)76 735 01 31

RooneyPartners

Media Relations

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1-646-537-5649

Orpheon Finance

Retail Investors

James Palmer

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+33 (0)7 60 92 77 74