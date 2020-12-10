Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (ISIN: FR0010095596), ("Onxeo" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announced the transfer of the listing of its shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility on December 15, 2020.

The application for the admission of Onxeo's shares to the Euronext Growth market in Paris was approved by the Euronext Admissions Committee on December 9, 2020.

As a reminder, Onxeo had announced on July 29, 2010 its intention to transfer the listing of its shares to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris is intended to enable Onxeo to be listed on a market more appropriate to the size of the company, to reduce the costs associated with listing, while enabling it to continue to benefit from the attractions of the financial markets.

Onxeo will continue to provide accurate, precise and truthful information, making public any inside information concerning the company, in accordance with the European Regulation on Market Abuse (MAR Regulation).

Final timetable for the transfer of listing market

The company is supported in its project of transfer to Euronext Growth by Invest Securities as Listing Sponsor.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Notification by Euronext of the decision to admit the securities to Euronext Growth Thursday, December 10, 2020 Distribution of a press release by the Company Friday, December 11, 2020 Posting of the Information Document on the websites of the Company and Euronext Distribution of a Euronext market notice announcing the delisting of ordinary shares of Onxeo from Euronext Paris Distribution of a Euronext market notice announcing the admission of ordinary shares of Onxeo to Euronext Growth Monday, December 14, 2020 Delisting of ordinary shares of Onxeo from Euronext Paris (post-market) Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Admission of ordinary shares of Onxeo to Euronext Growth (at opening)

The ISIN code for identifying Onxeo securities remains unchanged (FR0010095596) and the mnemonic becomes ALONX.

In addition, Onxeo shares remain eligible for PEAs and PEA-SMEs.

The information document relating to the transfer of shares to Euronext Growth is available on the Company's website: www.onxeo.com/investors-en/ on December 11, 2020.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors and the unique ability to abrogate resistance to targeted therapies such as PARPi. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA at a dose of 600 mg in combination with the reference chemotherapy, carboplatin -/+ paclitaxel, in advanced metastatic tumors. Preliminary results from both cohorts showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in treatment duration compared to previous treatments. The ongoing REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study evaluates the effect of AsiDNA on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor niraparib in relapsed ovarian cancer.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company's universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362, which is available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) an the Company (www.onxeo.com).

