Shipamax hires Box.com executive ahead of Commercial Invoice product launch

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipamax, the back-office automation company for logistics organizations, has recruited Malik Benzenine formerly of TripActions and Box.com as its VP Sales.

The London-based firm enables logistics organisations to deliver company-wide data entry automation. After raising over $9.5 million in Venture Capital, the firm has acquired a number of key forwarding customers including GKN Freight, Hillebrand, Seaway and John Good.

"After taking 40+ customers live and hiring ex-Descartes leadership Chris Braley to build out our Customer Success Playbook, it was time to bring in experienced sales leadership to conquer our next chapter of growth. We're dedicated to scaling a team that aligns 100% with the problems our customers have, the value they're looking to deliver and seamlessly syncs with Customer Success to ensure we have a successful outcome upon delivery." said Jenna Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipamax.

"In addition to Malik's experience in developing high-growth sales teams that are trusted advisors to large, complex organisations, we were excited that he had started his career in logistics - so understood exactly the pains of our customers".

Prior to joining Shipamax, Malik was brought into TripActions to help grow the company's presence in EMEA after having helped scale Box.com EMEA's go-to-market efforts as the operation grew from a small London office of 30 to 230+ employees across Europe.

"The decision to join Shipamax was clear cut. The logistics industry is clearly asking for a change in the way that the tremendous volumes of logistics documents are managed daily. It was easy to understand Shipamax's competitive edge in actually succeeding to meet Freight Forwarders' document handling needs - the team (and the tech!) has gathered a vast amount of knowledge from their numerous live customer deployments, as well as their far-reaching partner network. Combine that with the strong signals of support from the investor team and, last but not least, Jenna, Fabian and their team's hunger to drive change in this market, and you have a great recipe for some exciting times ahead" Said Malik Benzenine

This key hire comes at an interesting point in the Shipamax journey, with a new product launch just around the corner - Commercial Invoices for Customs Data entry. The new solution is currently being tested with a handful of customers who'd already won over their team's support for automation by successfully rolling out other solutions from the Shipamax platform. Brown added, "Our Commercial Invoices solution has been in high demand for quite some time now, but we had to push the launch back due to the success of some of our initial solutions. These solutions are now more mature and with the support of a bigger team we're confident in being able to deliver results across a broader, extended platform. 2020 has been a big success in growth and learning how to scale effectively. With Malik's help, we're excited to see where this will go in 2021."