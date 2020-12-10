Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) welcomes this next step forward in deploying ElecLink, the 1000MW electrical interconnector between the United Kingdom and France through the Channel Tunnel, which follows the authorisation obtained in October to carry out connection tests between the converter stations and the high voltage national networks. The quality of the safety dossier prepared for the project enabled the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), the Channel Tunnel Safety Authority to reinstate the project's approval on 10 December. This will enable the completion of the interconnector construction, following on from the completion of the converter stations which are now connected to the RTE and National Grid networks.

Works on the cable pull are expected to start in February 2021 and finish in summer 2021. The cable pull will take place during scheduled maintenance nights in the North rail tunnel.

Following this work, an in-depth testing and commissioning phase will take place before commercial commissioning, scheduled for mid-2022.

Yann Leriche, Getlink's Chief Executive Officer, said: "This decision is the result of in-depth and rigorous work by our teams, who produced extremely detailed safety studies, as well as the excellent quality of dialogue and the trust established with the IGC and its committees. ElecLink will contribute to the robustness of European supply and to the energy transition: our shareholders, our state regulators and all of our partners look to the future with each step forward in the project."

