ClareMedica Health Partners: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Approves ClareMedica Participation in Innovative Primary Care First Program

CMS Program Designed to Better Meet the Complex Health Needs of Seniors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC ("ClareMedica") one of Florida's premier health care organizations focused on the delivery of primary care to seniors, announced today that six of their wholly owned primary care practices have been selected to participate as Primary Care First Only practices under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) newly initiated Primary Care First Model. The Model performance period will begin on January 1, 2021 and end on December 31, 2025.

Designed to incentivize providers for increased positive patient outcomes, better transparency, and enhanced care, especially for the high-needs population, the Primary Care First program is an initiative that originated from the CMS Innovation Center which supports the development and testing of innovative health care payment and service delivery models.

"As a primary care organization with advanced primary care capabilities, ClareMedica has been an industry leader in the delivery high-quality value-based care," commented Roberto Palenzuela, Chief Executive Officer of ClareMedica. "We are firm believers that there is a perfect health care intersection where an organization can drive better patient outcomes and experiences while generating better clinical and financial efficiencies across the spectrum of care delivery. From our perspective, meeting the criteria for inclusion in the CMS Primary Care First program continues to validate our approach to care delivery in that we are aligned with CMS's goals of improved quality, improved patient experience of care, and reduced expenditures."

The Primary Care First program is expected to achieve its goals by increasing patient access to advanced primary care services and has elements specifically designed to support practices caring for patients with complex chronic needs or serious illness. The specific approaches to care delivery are determined by practice priorities and practices are incentivized to deliver patient-centered care that reduces acute hospital utilization. The Primary Care First program is oriented around comprehensive primary care functions such as:

Access and continuity of care

Care management

Comprehensiveness and coordination

Patient and caregiver engagement, and,

Planned care and population health.

More information about the Primary Care First program can be found by visiting: https://innovation.cms.gov/innovation-models/primary-care-first-model-options

"The delivery of high-quality, effective care to our patients has always been our top priority," Palenzuela added, "and initiatives such as Primary Care First through CMS help us in our ongoing drive towards the constant improvement of services and increased access for patients. We are delighted to be approved for the program," he concluded.

About ClareMedica Health Partners

ClareMedica is a growing health care company that provides and coordinates comprehensive health care services for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other customers through a network of employed and affiliated physicians. We deliver accountable care for all health care stakeholders by employing a patient-centric care model that adds value and provides solutions for a changing health care industry. With locations in Miami, Palm Beach, and Tampa, our health care network has over 100 providers and continues to grow. To learn more about ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC, please visit the company's website at www.claremedica.com.

CONTACT:

ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC

Albert Palombo

Chief Marketing Officer

786-758-3133

albert@claremedica.com

SOURCE: ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620427/Centers-for-Medicare-and-Medicaid-Services-Approves-ClareMedica-Participation-in-Innovative-Primary-Care-First-Program